Apple Music launches Visionary Women campaign in celebration of Women's Month

Apple Music has launched the latest instalment of its Visionary Women campaign which aims to highlight the women that have shaped, shifted and enriched the local and global music landscape. Now in its third year, Apple Music’s Visionary Women Collection will house the playlists of South Africa’s trailblazers, pioneers and disruptors, Zozi Tunzi, Janie Bay, Amanda Black, Demi Lee Moore, Jackie Queens, Azana, Moonchild Sanelly, LootLove, Buhlebendalo, Makhadzi, Tshiamo and Nomcebo Zikode, who have all created playlists of their ultimate female anthems.

Radio host and TV presenter Luthando “LootLove” Shosha said: “My Apple Music playlist features timeless creators who constantly reinvent themselves in the most magical ways. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2) “They also remind me of very beautiful moments of my life that lead to growth. These are also artists I can’t wait to see live in concert when this pandemic is 'over.” Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said that a visionary woman is one who is not scared to go where others have not gone yet.

“She understands the power of authenticity and possesses a bravery to go against the grain. “She is not bound by the status quo and always navigates in her truth. Being visionary has enhanced my own personal journey and career in more ways than one. “It unlocked a level of bravery in myself that I never knew I possessed.

“The magical thing is that we all have it within us to be bold and to dare to dream.” “Being a visionary woman in 2021 for me means we have to be bolder than we have been to push through the broken narratives of women and breakthrough to the minds and hearts of young women still finding themselves, encouraging critical thinking and emotional intelligence. “Being a visionary woman means recognising the power in our femininity and transforming the notion that women need to be masculine to lead.

“As highly intuitive beings, women are able to see beyond, but only when they see themselves. “This Apple Music playlist represents a limited collection of some of my favourite female talents across the world”, added Amanda Black. Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio will also be airing a special episode on August 8 to celebrate Women’s Day, featuring tracks from Mzansi’s top female artists as well as a special guest artist sharing her thoughts on what being a visionary woman means to her.