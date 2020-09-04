Arno Carstens releases new single and video titled ’Go Easy Love’

Arno Carstens has releases his highly anticipated new single, “Go Easy Love” to fans on Bandcamp, and September 11 to all other digital platforms. Carstens has put together a four-part storytelling and live music performance series that explores the themes of inspiration and collaboration. Following on from the singles of 2019 and early 2020, Carstens is offering fans of “Out of the Blue” and “Empire of the Night”. Working remotely with Fred den Hartog and Dane Taylor of Taylor Soundworks, he says this of the new track: “Go Easy Love is a confessional song, the reflections of an unhappy partner; it’s about a relationship that’s on the edge and yet still salvageable through simultaneous acts of selflessness and tenderness.” “Although the song is pretty straight forward, it still had its challenges, especially working around our collective lockdown restrictions. That said, we managed to deliver a fun, emotionally complex and beat-driven song that a lot of people will possibly relate to.”

The music video was directed by Lionel Smit, a South African artist who pursues his craft in all manner of media with areas dedicated to sculpture, painting and printmaking.

The series will be broadcast live to your living room, every Saturday from September 12 to October 3, 2020.

Each week, Carstens along with a guest artist, will perform in an intimate setting, exploring the stories behind the music. Guest artists include Ard Matthews, Zolani Mahola, Refentse, and Pierre Greeff and Fred den Hartog of Die Heuwels Fantasties.

The event will be filmed live at Lionel Smit Studio in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tickets cost R150 and are available now through Webtickets and will be available to watch, globally. The performances will be available on-demand for 72 hours after the event.

Tickets are available here.