Aus Tebza reflects on HHP’s passing: ‘I wept for a solid 23 days'

South Africa’s leading bass guitarist Aus Tebza, real name Tebogo Sedumedi, penned a moving tribute to hip hop icon Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, marking the fourth anniversary of HHP’s passing. HHP, who was open about his battle with depression for several years, committed suicide on October 24, 2018.

Reflecting on the events of that fateful day, four years ago, when the news of HHP’s death broke, Aus Tebza said she “never thought” she could get over the “unbearable pain” of his death. “I was in India and unfortunately the rehearsal had to be stopped because I went numb,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I stayed in my room for two days trying to make sense of the news. When your mom called to check on me because she said she was worried about how I would take the news, I wept.”

She added: “I continued to weep about your passing for a solid 23 days. (I still do time and again) I miss you dearly. I miss our chats and talking about our dreams and what the future holds. “You were one of a kind. Those that got to experience you as I did, can attest to that. Continue to rest my Motshobi wa Tsholo wa lejelathoks (he knows what I mean )♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🤍🤍🤍🤍🕊🕊🕊🕊.” See the full post here.

With a career spanning over two decades, she managed to cement her name as a songwriter, vocalist and music director. Some of her accolades include composing songs for popular bands and artists such as The Muffins and playing bass for HHP for over a decade. She has also had her music played on TV shows such as "Isidingo". She was recently commissioned to be the music director for the inaugural Basadi in Music Award, held at the Gallagher Estate on October 15.

Speaking to “Daily Sun”, Sedumedi said: “The whole experience was historical. “To be the music director for an all-female ensemble for an event that was for women was groundbreaking. It was a paradigm shift. It was saying to women, your hard work is starting to be seen and taken seriously.” Conceptualised by one of Mzansi’s industry movers and shakers Hloni Modise-Matau, the first annual Basadi In Music is a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in the music industry.