Ayanda Ntanzi and others to join Joyous Celebration in upcoming concert
Gospel stars Ayanda Ntanzi, Canaan Nyathi and Thobekile Mkhwanazi will join celebrated gospel ensemble, Joyous Celebration in their upcoming concert.
Joyous Celebration’s Restoration Show – Imvuselelo, will see the group opening up its platform for musicians who are not necessarily from the group, aptly referred to as Friends of Joyous.
“Our passion has always been about developing talent as well as exposing the best talent South Africa has to offer, so we are thrilled that these artists have accepted our invitation to join us on this particular show” said Dr Lindelani Mkhize, one of the founders of Joyous Celebration.
“This show could not have come at a more appropriate a time. Though numbers for gatherings are still very low, we appreciate that we will be in fellowship with 750 of our beloved fans after many shows without a live audience. We can’t wait to sing, pray and praise with them whilst looking into their faces,” said Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, another co-founder of the group.
The concert takes place on December 18 at Carnival City.
“We are sad that so many people who would have loved to join us at Carnival City are unable to because of the limited number of tickets available (as a result of the pandemic restrictions). But they need not despair, we will also be streaming the Restoration – Imvuselelo show live on www.joyoustv.com from 8 pm, where they can join in the restoring of some of what we have lost from wherever they may be.
“We cannot express our gratitude enough, for the love they’ve shown us and continue to shower us with. To those attending the show live, they are requested to arrive by 6pm to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are adhered to. Their safety is important to us, and we urge them to please wear their masks at all times, maintain social distancing and be mindful of all Covid protocols,” Hlongwane said.