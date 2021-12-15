Ayanda Ntanzi and others to join Joyous Celebration in upcoming concert

Joyous Celebration’s Restoration Show – Imvuselelo, will see the group opening up its platform for musicians who are not necessarily from the group, aptly referred to as Friends of Joyous.

“Our passion has always been about developing talent as well as exposing the best talent South Africa has to offer, so we are thrilled that these artists have accepted our invitation to join us on this particular show” said Dr Lindelani Mkhize, one of the founders of Joyous Celebration.

“This show could not have come at a more appropriate a time. Though numbers for gatherings are still very low, we appreciate that we will be in fellowship with 750 of our beloved fans after many shows without a live audience. We can’t wait to sing, pray and praise with them whilst looking into their faces,” said Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, another co-founder of the group.