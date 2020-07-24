EntertainmentMusicLocal
Babes drops new album, fans unimpressed with Mampintsha feature

For a change, Babes Wodumo is trending for all the right reasons.

The BET Award-nominee makes a return to the music scene with the release of her second album, “Idandokazi.”

The album comes four years after the release of “Queen of Gqom,” which features the hit dance song, “Wololo”.

In spite of the history of alleged domestic abuse, Babes and her long-term boyfriend, record producer and musician Mampintsha, seem to be on good terms.

Mampintsha is featured on nine of the 13 songs, including the lead single, "eLamont", "Abadala" and "Corona".

Taking to Twitter on Friday Mampintsha shared the exciting news; he said: ”Brand new Babes Wodumo out! Ask no questions, just download the music! Tshele no Minister of SA music Maphorisa ukuthi the album is out! #BabesWodumo #Idandokazi.”

Though fans were excited about Babes' new music, many expressed their disappointment at her featuring Mampintsha on a majority of the tracks.

Below are some of the fan reaction on Twitter.

In March 2019, reports surfaced that Mampintsha had allegedly physically assaulted Babes after a video emerged on social media where Mampintsha was seen allegedly beating the gqom artist.

The couple later laid assault charges against each other and the court recommended private mediation and counselling.

