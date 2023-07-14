Bathong! L-Tido claims he launched K.O’s career on new single

Revenge Club Records artist DJ Clen has released his eagerly anticipated new album “VIRAL”. The talented DJ’s album features the likes of Jay Jody, A-Reece, Blxckie, Una Rams, KLY and Marcus Harvey.

The album was launched with an exclusive listening session at Rockets Menlyn on Thursday evening. Since the album came out at midnight, there’s been one particular song, “Wrote The Book”, that immediately grabbed headlines and sparked conversation on social media. “Wrote The Book” sees veteran rapper L-Tido feature on his first song in over a year.

He starts the song by rapping, “Yeah my name is L but I ain’t never taken none”. Later, he drops a controversial line, “Who launched K.O solo career? Tido did.” @illythehost agreed with the sentiments, “"Who launch K.O's solo career? Tido did" L-Tido didn't lie! After we Rollin' that's when K.O handled his Solo Career.”

"Who launch K.O's solo career? Tido did" L-Tido didn't lie! After we Rollin' that's when K.O handled his Solo Career . — illythehost. (@illythehost) July 14, 2023 “It always disturbing tho when it's coming from one of those niggas who ain't doing much as they claim to have put it and he's still shining without em,” @added thabang_zwide. “Look bro I get where Tido is coming from and he gotta get the credit but isn't it too late to mention that.”

L-Tido 💣🔥 "Yeah my name is L but I'm never taking none..." The guy literally carried the entire song pic.twitter.com/SV1GpYQvxl — $ani Of A Gun🔥🐉 (@PrimeSanelaire) July 14, 2023 @primesanelaire commented, “L-Tido 💣🔥 "Yeah my name is L but I'm never taking none..." The guy literally carried the entire song.” Others have been praising DJ Clen for bringing together such an A-list cast of rappers. “Dj Clen is for the culture! bro brought back Kly, L-Tido, Maggz, Astryd Brown and Frank Casino 🔥🙌🏽 bro knows ball frfr”