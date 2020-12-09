Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for making 'Imali eningi' challenge happen

Rapper Big Zulu thanked Duduzane Zuma for the effect his walking Instagram video has had on one of his songs. The video Duduzane posted has turned into a viral social media challenge and has increased the popularity of Big Zulu’s latest hit song “Imali eningi”. The song, which features Riky Rick, went viral after Duduzane posted a video of himself walking with the song playing in the background. The video, which was posted on his Instagram stories, found its way to Twitter where it landed on the trends list and soon became the #DuduzaneZumaWalkChallenge and #DuduzaneZumaChallenge. The challenge saw many famous faces participate including DJ Fresh, DJ Tira, rapper Riky Rick and many others.

Since the challenge went viral, Big Zulu's song has climbed the local music charts and has landed on the Twitter trends list a number of times.

The rapper and “Uzalo” actor, took to his social media platforms to thank South Africans for the love his song is getting and to thank former president Jacob Zuma’s son for what his video has done for his song and career.

“I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. “I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi.

“It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

“I also just want to particularly thank my brother Duduzane Zuma, Msholozi, for the challenge that he created using our song.

“I don't have much to give, just words from my heart to say I'm truly grateful ... Thank you so much,” he said.

Watch the video below: