Big Zulu wins record haul at SA Hip Hop Awards

The 10th instalment of the annual SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs) was held on Friday night and broadcast on SABC 1. This year’s ceremony was held virtually. Hosted by Sol Phenduka, the show featured performances by the likes of Big Zulu, Blxckie, Faith K and 25K.

Following a strong year from Blxckie and Big Zulu, the two artists were major contenders for several of the night's biggest awards. Apart from winning the biggest award of the night, Song of the Year for his single Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai, Big Zulu took home six other awards. No artist has matched this haul in the awards' history. His other awards included the Best Digital Sales ​award (best-selling song or album on iTunes and at other digital stores), and the Album of the Year, Best Collabo, Best Male and Best Video awards.

He also took home the Ubuntu Activism award for his "efforts to promote, impede, direct, or intervene in social, economic, or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in society". Newcomer Blxckie, who was a pre-show favourite for several of the awards Big Zulu won following his incredible year, only won the Best Freshman award. A-Reece on the other hand took home two awards: the Lyricist of the Year and Best Mixtape awards.

Best Local Brand, an award given to the top South African clothing brand that is strictly hip hop, went to Skhanda World. Helmed by rapper K.O and his manager Tsholo, Skhanda World is a hip hop collective that's enjoyed an impressive year. This year they've been aggressively and successfully pushing their merchandising as the group continued to grow in popularity.

Apart from K.O, the group consists of Loki, Roiii, Ma-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X. Cassper Nyovest beat out stiff opposition from the likes of K.O, AKA and Kwesta to take home the Artist of the Decade award. He took to Twitter to stake his claim after Tweeps questioned whether he deserved the award. "Haven't even started celebrating or being my disrespectful self and it's already shaking there by the comments. Yall know I deserved that award. If you don't agree, you don't nothing about SA Hip Hop in the past decade. The most important force in 10 Years. I did my thing!"

Haven't even started celebrating or being my disrespectful self and it's already shaking there by the comments. Yall know I deserved that award. If you don't agree, you don't nothing about SA Hip Hop in the past decade. The most important force in 10 Years. I did my thing!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021 He added: "I suggest yall Mute me or block me cause I'm gonna celebrate for the next 10 years shem!!!! Im going off!!!! My fans rode for me!!!! We stay killing shit!!! BILLIATO is launching next week!!!! My shoes are selling the ice cubes in the summer and I'm in a big mood!!!! LETS GO!!!!" The night's Honorary Award went to Watkin Tudor Jones (also known as Ninja), while the Best Radio Show award went to Towdee Mac's You & Hip-hop on You FM. Zoocci Coke Dope won the Producer of the Year award following his great work on Priddy Ugly's SOIL. Rapper and media personality Boity won the Best Female award.