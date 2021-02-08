Black Coffee blown away by the love and support for 'Subconsciously'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ and producer Black Coffee who has just released his latest album titled “Subconsciously”, is overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans. It’s his first album from Black Coffee since,“The Djoon Experience”, released in 2013. The 12-track body of work is texturally varied and sonically diverse, boasting everything from euphonious, emotion-tinged soundscapes to warm piano chords, deep house music, sultry melodies, hypnotic beats and soulful vocals. It also includes fellow global stars like Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Tellaman, Cassie, and Usher amongst others. And it’s touted to be a career-defining album from one of the world’s most prominent dance music stars.

On Twitter, Black Coffee shared his happiness with fans and saying that he was “blown away” by the love and support from all around the world.

“It's just over 48 hours since #Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all around the world!

“Big love to the team at @Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto,” he wrote.

It's just over 48 hours since #Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all around the world! Big love to the team at @Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto! pic.twitter.com/rDz7aJeGFV — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 7, 2021

Music lovers and Black Coffee’s fans congratulated the “Grootman” on his new offering.

“The album is Fire. You never disappoint Grootman,”said @Fefe_Carrol.

The album is 🔥🔥🔥🔥. You never disappoint Grootman👏🏿 — Fez (@Fefe_Carrol) February 7, 2021

“Maphumulo zihamba nawe iy'ndlondlo bhuti, noma siyi'ntanga but u hv earned the title of grootman so i shall address u as such, blessings on top of blessings 2 u grootman...u hv inspired thousands of black kids & de results will keep showing for the next 100 yrs and beyond,” said Jalumba Nkosi.