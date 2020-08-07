Blaq Diamond bags Record of The Year Award at SAMA26 grand finale

Blaq Diamond walked away with Record of the Year, while Prince Kaybee, Ndabo Zulu, Benjamin Dube dominate SAMA 2020 with three gongs each. Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond closed out the SAMA26 finale lockdown special on a high note. Their hit single “Ibhanoyi” came out tops winning the prestigious Record of the Year award, a category voted for by the fans. Prince Kaybee made a clean sweep with three big prizes including the Album of the Year and Best Dance Album categories. The Dance music maestro picked up the Male Artist of the Year earlier in the week, becoming one of the three big winners of SAMA 2020.

Jazz newcomer Ndabo Zulu (& Umgidi Ensemble) who won the Duo/Group of the Year this evening, having already been awarded the Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album awards earlier in the week.

Gospel legend, Bishop Benjamin Dube also walked away with three gongs for Best Live Audio Visual, Best Contemporary Faith Album and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Francois van Coke’s “Dagdrome in Surburbia” earned him the Best Rock Album award. Malumz on Decks claimed the Best Remix award for “Shay’inumber”.

International Achievement Award went to Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Kabza De Small and Sha Sha lit up the stage with the amapiano set of “Koko” and “Tender Love.”

Hip hop superstar Nasty C went to an empty warehouse-turned-club ripping the stage apart with dramatic lights, smoke, flames and explosions keeping him company as he debuted his latest bangers “That’s Hard and “Palm Trees”.

Holly Rey, the winner of 2019’s Record of the Year, performed the hit single “You” on a rooftop soaking in the warm mellow tones of a Highveld sunset.

Taking viewers to the after party was an intoxicating mix of amapiano club banger such as “International” by SAMA26 nominee Vigro Deep, while a montage of the highlights of the past five nights showing how South Africa partied in lockdown from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The SAMA sprang a surprise twist with the appearance of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung dancing to “Jerusalema”, the song that has transformed into a global dance anthem by South African hitmaker Master KG featuring Nomcebo.

Hosts, actress Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath didn’t disappoint with the fashion. Langa dazzled in a red tiered and frilly ensemble by RethaOnline and Goliath sparkled in a sequined Palse suit.

Presenting the awards this Friday were TV host Jub Jub, TV and radio personality Smash Afrika, the Kings of the Weekend DJ Sphectacula and Naves and social media sensation Robot Boii.

The My Muze reaction crew of gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope, comedian Skhumba Hlophe, radio personality DJ Ankletap, actor and comedian Tswyza and artist DJ Supta held court with entertaining results.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO commented: “It has been a great week of celebration and festivities. We at the SAMA are delighted that despite the Covid-19 restrictions of lockdown and social distancing, the show indeed has gone on. We extend our congratulations to all the musicians who received the prestigious SAMA, as well as the nominees and our honourees. Let’s stand by our artists and support their efforts.”

She added:“We owe a debt of gratitude to the creatives behind the scenes who brought this lockdown spectacle to life and for five nights entertained South Africans. A message of gratitude to our sponsors My Muze by Vodacom and broadcast partner Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

“We look forward to SAMA27 with the hope that our country and the world would be in a better place, free from Covid-19, for now, keep safe and keep the music playing.”

SAMA26 was streamed on mymuze.com by Vodacom and broadcast on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7, at 9.30 pm. SAMA26 episodes are available on DStv Catch Up.

Below is the list of winners:

Best Rock Album

“Dagdrome in Surburbia“ by Francois van Coke

Duo/Group of the Year

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for “Queen Nandi“

Album of the Year

“Re Mmino“ by Prince Kaybee

International Achievement Award

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Best Remix

“Shay’inumber“ by Malumz on Decks

Best Dance Album: in Partnership with Yfm

“Re Mmino“ by Prince Kaybee

Record Of The Year

“Ibhanoyi“ by Blaq Diamond