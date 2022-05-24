Blxckie celebrates 10 plaques in one year and bags brand deal

It's no secret that hip hop sensation Blxckie has had an incredibly successful streak since bursting onto the music scene. The Durban native has been dominating the hip hop scene with his solid catalogue that has several singles that have reached over a million streams.

Story continues below Advertisement

He has a growing list of features with superstars like Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Yanga and Tshego. Last year, he was named Apple Music’s up next artist and, along with several other nominations, won freshman of the year at the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs). The results of his efforts were recently celebrated at a celebration where he was awarded 10 musical plaques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by somnyama, yena yedwa. <3 (@blxckie_) Somnyama, as he is also known, received the following plaques, double platinum award for “Kwenzekile” feat. Madumane and “Chang Cello”, “Ye ×4” feat. Nasty C, “Big Time Sh’lappa” feat. Lucasraps and “Hold”. Gold awards for the following singles for “Sika”, “David”, “Joy” Ft. Oxlade, Umoya, “Cold” and for his “B4Now” deluxe album. At the celebration Blxckie also previewed new music, which will no doubt match the success of his earlier work.

Story continues below Advertisement

1 year. pic.twitter.com/hPbvqDi4z3 — somnyama (@blxckie___) May 20, 2022 The 23 year old revealed his new collaborative clothing deal with Sportscene brand, Redbat, which will soon be available in stores. Blxckie took to Instagram to share pictures from his celebration with his fans and followers. His post was filled with congratulatory comments, there was even one from Artist of the decade Cassper Nyovest.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cassper congratulated Blxckie and also acknowledged his position in the game. He wrote: “Congrats Somnyama!! You the hottest in the game right now!!!” Fam, welcome The Lockdown King; the genre chameleon; Mr. Big Time Sh’lappa; the one they call Somnyama; otherwise known as @blxckie_ . 👑



To UNLEASH another act, run up the likes on this announce across our socials. You never know who’s got next? 👀 #LeadWithLocal pic.twitter.com/LFR8o0LYQC — Rocking the Daisies (@RockingTheDaisy) May 23, 2022 On top of bagging these accolades, Blxckie has been unveiled as one of the acts set to perform at Rocking the Daisies.