Boity dubs 'Gomora' star Ntobeko Sishi 'a gem'
Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo pays a heartfelt compliment to rising star Ntobeko Sishi for his performance "Gomora".
The newcomer is one of the fresh talents starring in Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series "Gomora".
Sishi plays Ntokozo, a teenage boy who gets mixed with the wrong crowd and he ends up murdering a man during a car hijack gone wrong incident that changed his life forever.
From the outside, it looks as if he has it all, the good looks, the intelligence and the perfect family.
He feels enormous pressure to perform, especially because his father is the school principal.
Sishi stars alongside some of crème de la crème of the industry such as Connie Chiume, Katlego Danke, Sana Mchunu, Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete.
Besides his stellar-performance on "Gomora" which has captured the hearts of many, it’s his incredible singing abilities that has caught the attention of many including TV personality turned rapper Boity.
In response to a recent video of Sishi singing, the "Wuz Dat" hitmaker expressed on Twitter: “A gem. The future is here."
Tweeps joined Boity in celebrating Shishi's talent.
Wow a force 2 b reckon wit he cn act ND sing Hai ngi ya ku vuma shme😍 pic.twitter.com/Du89QpxpMe— Mabel Paya (@9a1104b50763493) April 15, 2020
!!!! pic.twitter.com/9vaiiBFlpM— Ama Qamata (@ama_qamata) April 16, 2020
Wow👏— TDK. (@tngoqo) April 16, 2020
Wow! Mans can also sing. Baby o talented waitse😍— Chapter 22🎊 (@kay_mafa) April 16, 2020
Goosebumps 🔥🔥— Lethu MaShamase ka Mbatha♥ (@ZamahShamase) April 16, 2020