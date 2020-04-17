Boity dubs 'Gomora' star Ntobeko Sishi 'a gem'

Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo pays a heartfelt compliment to rising star Ntobeko Sishi for his performance "Gomora".

The newcomer is one of the fresh talents starring in Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series "Gomora".

Sishi plays Ntokozo, a teenage boy who gets mixed with the wrong crowd and he ends up murdering a man during a car hijack gone wrong incident that changed his life forever.

From the outside, it looks as if he has it all, the good looks, the intelligence and the perfect family.

He feels enormous pressure to perform, especially because his father is the school principal.