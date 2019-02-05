Boity. Picture: Instagram

TV personality turned rapper Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo announced that she's dropping her second single titled 'Bakae' on Friday.

This comes a few months after the media personality released her debut single 'Wuz Dat?' featuring Nasty C. 

Taking to social media on Monday Boity shared the exciting news of her new single: “The wait is over!! 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🚀🚀🚀😁😁😁 I’m finally dropping my second official single titled #BAKAE produced by @therealganjabeatz this Friday!

The single is produced by local producing duo Ganja Beats. Who previously worked with Cassper Nyovest, J Molley, YoungstaCPT and Rouge. 

They also recently collaborated with Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Lady Zamar on their latest hit track 'Night & Day'.

Fans, including reality TV star Bonang Matheba, took to Twitter to congratulate Boity on her impending second single. 

Here's a sneak peek of the song, which Boity performed at the Aqua Lounge over the weekend.