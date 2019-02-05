Boity. Picture: Instagram

TV personality turned rapper Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo announced that she's dropping her second single titled 'Bakae' on Friday. This comes a few months after the media personality released her debut single 'Wuz Dat?' featuring Nasty C.

Taking to social media on Monday Boity shared the exciting news of her new single: “The wait is over!! 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🚀🚀🚀😁😁😁 I’m finally dropping my second official single titled #BAKAE produced by @therealganjabeatz this Friday!

The single is produced by local producing duo Ganja Beats. Who previously worked with Cassper Nyovest, J Molley, YoungstaCPT and Rouge.

They also recently collaborated with Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Lady Zamar on their latest hit track 'Night & Day'.

Fans, including reality TV star Bonang Matheba, took to Twitter to congratulate Boity on her impending second single.

Congrats baby! To the top! 🚀🚀 https://t.co/8QyiDvHRer — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 4, 2019

YASSSSSS GURL💯🙌 BANYANA BA DIRA NET SO💯👌🍾 — #ATouchOfGold (@TeekayGoldfish) February 5, 2019

Me when boity drops her second single pic.twitter.com/tMDWaxtenV — Dorian (@Dorian78350333) February 4, 2019

