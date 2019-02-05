TV personality turned rapper Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo announced that she's dropping her second single titled 'Bakae' on Friday.
This comes a few months after the media personality released her debut single 'Wuz Dat?' featuring Nasty C.
Taking to social media on Monday Boity shared the exciting news of her new single: “The wait is over!! 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🚀🚀🚀😁😁😁 I’m finally dropping my second official single titled #BAKAE produced by @therealganjabeatz this Friday!
The wait is over!! 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🚀🚀🚀😁😁😁 I’m finally dropping my second official single titled #BAKAE produced by @therealganjabeatz this Friday! 🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/spqZLh8bRR— #WuzDat Music Video Out (@Boity) February 4, 2019
The single is produced by local producing duo Ganja Beats. Who previously worked with Cassper Nyovest, J Molley, YoungstaCPT and Rouge.
They also recently collaborated with Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Lady Zamar on their latest hit track 'Night & Day'.
Fans, including reality TV star Bonang Matheba, took to Twitter to congratulate Boity on her impending second single.
Congrats baby! To the top! 🚀🚀 https://t.co/8QyiDvHRer— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 4, 2019
Yaaaas, Already Wilding Out. pic.twitter.com/isOTs7SJ2s— Yule (@YuleD) February 4, 2019
Yebo! 💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/DXq6pxuq8z— _ItsLesegoMogane (@ItsLesego_Love) February 4, 2019
YASSSSSS GURL💯🙌 BANYANA BA DIRA NET SO💯👌🍾— #ATouchOfGold (@TeekayGoldfish) February 5, 2019
Me when boity drops her second single pic.twitter.com/tMDWaxtenV— Dorian (@Dorian78350333) February 4, 2019
Here's a sneak peek of the song, which Boity performed at the Aqua Lounge over the weekend.
HA RE BA BONE #BAKAE 🚀🚀🚀🚀🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥 Aqua Lounge in the Vaal was INCREDIBLE last night!!! I don’t remember the last time I received THAT much love! Eternally grateful!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰😘😘 I cannot wait to drop #Bakae 😁😁😁 #OwnYourThrone👑
