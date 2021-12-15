Bonang’s feature on A-Reece and Jay Jody’s new album most streamed song on Spotify

Media personality Bonang Matheba over the years has granted Mzansi with many quotes. Queen B’s famous words have become a part of Mzansi pop culture.

Words such as “darling” “champoo” and “moghel” have gained popularity all because of the famed broadcaster. Le’ Bonza as she is also famously called has become a Mzansi pop icon and her likeness has been used in various ways in the entertainment space. Fans of local rapper A-Reece were left quite surprised when they heard the Queen’s voice on his new album.

A-Reece has teamed up with his brother Jay Jody to release a joint album called “heaveN caN waiT: thE narroW dooR voL.1”. On the track, ridiculouS, which is track number nine, fans were treated to Bonang’s voice. This is a clip of Bonang’s response during an old interview.

“Where? On Earth? No. Or in the world, or in the universe or … No I … No, not that I’m aware of,” Bonang is heard saying on the track. The song is even the most streamed on the album, on Spotify. It has been streamed 208 779 times on the platform. A fan, in order to be sure it was actually Bonang’s voice on the track, took to Twitter and asked her the burning question.

Bonang responded to the fan and said it was definitely her voice that they heard. It is. 😂😂😂❤️ https://t.co/ftJPlfU6l4 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 10, 2021 Queen B’s famous vocals are no stranger to being featured on SA Hip Hop music. Ginger Trill even called his 2020 track House of BNG after Bonang’s famous MCC range. The track features on his album “From Potch With Love”.

