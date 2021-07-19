Bontle Modiselle Moloi and Lawrence Maleka announced as Sama27 hosts

Media personalities Bontle Modiselle Moloi and Lawrence Maleka have been announced as the hosts of this year’s South African Music Awards (Samas). The dynamic duo will present the virtual show set to take place on July 31 at 8pm on SABC1, with the red carpet starting at 7.30pm on “RGB”.

Modiselle Moloi, a prominent SA dancer has straddled the worlds of choreography, live performance, radio, TV and film over her 15-year career. She also hosted the Samas red carpet two years ago. She said that for her, hosting the Samas meant she had come full circle. “I’m incredibly excited to be part of the Samas. It comes full circle for me because I hosted the Sama25 red carpet, so now to be on the main stage is mind-blowing, to be trusted with this huge responsibility is humbling.

“Also considering the times we are in, the Samas are a big medium and an honorary celebration of our musicians and talents who have gotten the people through the toughest of times.” Moloi said she was thrilled to host alongside a consummate professional. “Lawrence Maleka is one of my favourite talents is a thrill. We meet together again and to be held, guided, supported and elevated by him is something I cherish. Let Sama27 be beautiful and memorable, something that lightens up people’s lives in these tough times,” she said.

Maleka, popularly recognised as the former lottery presenter and lead actor on the soapie “The River”, said he felt grateful for the call-up to host the Samas. “The work we do is magical, whether it’s music, television or the arts, we always hope that it resonates with complete strangers that we reach out to. “I’m particularly happy to be working with Bontle.

“We have a big-brother-little-sister relationship and it has been great to rekindle it. “We are bringing a show that will for two hours, help the nation forget about the climate we are in. “To bring people to a place of laughter and happiness, a glimmer of hope to rejoice in the achievements of others.

“We are there to enhance what the technical crew has put together and celebrate artists who have helped provide a soundtrack to the moments in our lives,” he said. Nhlanhla Sibisi, the RiSA chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have Lawrence and Bontle as hosts of Sama27. “We have total faith in them. They truly are the finest talent we have in South Africa right now.