Bulelani Ndebele says new album 'God’s Relentless Love' is a true gift from above

Rising star Bulelani Ndebele releases a brand new single “Your Blood” from his debut album “God’s Relentless Love”. The Zimbabwe-born star says he can only describe his new album as a “true gift from God”.

According to Ndebele, “Your Blood” serves as his revolutionary entrance into the gospel scene. “’Your Blood' is echoing God’s love towards me on the cross, he bled for my sins and this song is an anthem of gratitude to Jesus for this selfless act of love towards me. “It was in the latter stages of my high school, at about 17-years-old, that a seed for the love of song writing germinated. I would pick up the keyboard and lose track of time in praise and worship,” says Ndebele.

Elaborating on the inspiration behind his new album, he revealed: “In a church service at New Life For All Fellowship held on March 13, 2005, I surrendered my life to Jesus, the author and finisher of my faith. I believe this was a pivotal moment in my life. “I realised from that day, nearly 14 years ago, until today how God’s love has been so relentless towards me regardless the wrongs I have done in the past, and maybe yet to do in the future. Hence the title of the album, God’s Relentless Love,” he said. In 2012, he moved to Durban to pursue his studies in civil engineering.

It was during the national lockdown that Ndebele’s creative juices started flowing again and “God’s Relentless Love” was born. “In 2020, during the lockdown and pandemic, I believe this period reminded me more of the ministry of song writing and melodies I carry on the inside to encourage myself and others, bringing healing and hope to point us back to looking to the Lord for the source of our joy and emotional healing. “I also began to realise that I needed God’s love, peace and joy during this period, and hope the message in the music gives hope to those who may be feeling down and on the brink of giving up due to world systems having been completely shaken, jobs lost and family members lost,” he said.