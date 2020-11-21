Busiswa addresses black women’s pain in 'My Side of the Story'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Internationally renowned singer and songwriter Busiswa releases her highly anticipated third studio album “My Side of the Story”. The body of work is a deeply personal account of Busiswa’s experience of living life in the public eye and the joys and pitfalls of social media and public scrutiny. In typical Busiswa fashion, the album takes the listener on a journey of love and life, pain and laughter and through it all, makes us want to dance like no one’s watching. Commenting on the album, Busiswa says: “This project was about me taking back ownership of my own story. “It’s an album of hope and being brave enough to live life on your own terms. In this age of social media, to often fiction becomes facts and the court of public opinion deems you guilty.

“I’ve been called it all, slut-shamed, body-shamed, physically and emotionally abused, if there’s a t-shirt for it, I’ve probably got it.

“It took me a long time to realise that those past experiences don’t define me and that the opinions of others are exactly that…opinions.”

The 12-track album is an eclectic mix of dance genres from Afro house, amapiano, gqom and kwaito.

Busiswa’s commanding voice narrates stories of the joys, pain and challenges of being a black woman in this modern age.

The first single from the album, “SBWL” features rising star Kamo Mphela and has already set music charts alight.

The follow up single “Makazi”, a dedication to your favourite auntie, released on the October 30 and is already making waves internationally.

This week the “My Power” hitmaker shared the behind the scenes of the making of the album shoot.

“We shot my album cover at home during lockdown (level 3) and I’m so proud to have a team that does what needs to be done no matter what!

“We wanted a cover with power, impact & a little light-heartedness about the way we scrutinise each other in this day & age on various platforms, “shared offered.

“The album’s mix of sounds is reflective of me and the kind of music that I enjoy. I don’t believe that as artists we should be pigeonholed into one genre.

“I love music in general and want to share with my fans the kind of music and content that I enjoy”, says Busiswa

She adds: “What I want people to take from this album is to live their own truths and to own their success and failures.

“No one has this life thing figured out, we all just trying our best. Sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong. It’s all part of the journey.” concludes Busiswa.

“My Side of the Story” is currently available on all major streaming platforms.