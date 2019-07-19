Busiswa and Moonchild. Picture: Twitter

Beyoncé’s "The Lion King"-inspired album, "The Lion King: The Gift" was officially released on Friday, July 19. Durban-born DJ Lag produced "My Power", which features Beyoncé herself, Nigerian Yemi Alade, gqom's Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and US rapper Tierra Whack.

The album features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Jay-Z, Tekno, Childish Gambino, Burna Boy, DJ Lag and Anatii.

"This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, and I wanted to make sure that we found the best talent from Africa... It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me,” says Beyoncé.

Fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the local stars for flying the South African flag.

Busiswa & Moonchild did what needed to be done!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Zg4Ir8lHaD — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 16, 2019

I stan our South African queens guys Busiswa and Moonchild😍💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/SFjfMtpz7C — #ZuluManWithSomePower🏳️‍🌈 (@kevinAndileM) July 19, 2019

Soundtrack just came out and first song I have to listen to is #MyPower! Push through Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Lag and Yemi! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) July 19, 2019