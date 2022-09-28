Cape Town Opera adds all new ‘Conduct Like a Pro’ YouTube series

If Cape Town Opera’s “Sing Like a Pro” didn't hit the high notes in 2020, then be prepared to be whisked away by their latest project, “Conduct Like a Pro”. The CTO’s new online series called “CLAP” will include eight modules on their YouTube channel as of September 30.

The new training series is the company's commitment to promoting talent among emerging opera and choral practitioners. Head of Youth Development and Education at CTO, Madré Loubser said the project is finally ready to launch since the lockdown levels have eased and the pandemic is under control. “The time is right to launch the new initiative. It is designed to assist adults and young adults of local communities with no experience in choral conducting, but motivated by love for this critical and all too often underrated element in opera.

“Enthusiasm for choral singing in South Africa is a given, so channelling that enthusiasm into the making of a professional career is a need to which CTO is more than ready to respond, with suitable funding from the ever-generous City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport,” she said. Madre Louubser. Picture: Supplied Loubser added: "One has to start at the beginning and get the basics right first; after that, it is possible to add on as appropriate.” She explained that the eight presenters from diverse groups will complement each other in offering a comprehensive programme.

“There will be eight modules, each presented by a professional, overseen by Elisabeth Manduell as director,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Opera Company (@capetownoperacompany) The professionals include Chad Hendricks, winner of the 3rd South African Conductors’ Competition in 2016; Sibusiso Njeza, conductor of the University of the Western Cape Creative Arts Choir; Lunathi Ncamani, a junior lecturer in Choral Conducting at Stellenbosch University; Marvin Kernelle, chorus master of Cape Town Opera; Jade Paige, music teacher and choir conductor at Paarl Boys’ Primary School; Mandla Kala, who conducts at Injongo Primary School in Khayelitsha; Christine Bam, a mezzo in the Cape Town Opera Chorus who coaches at various schools throughout the Western Cape; and Siyasanga Memani, founder and conductor of a choir at the Sakumlandela Primary School in Khayelitsha. Subscribe to the Cape Town Opera Company to be informed on the project modules.