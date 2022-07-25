Cassper Nyovest announces ‘Fill Up’ return, gets blasted for stealing Scorpion Kings' shine

While Mzansi was waking up to news that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had sold out the 8 500 capacity SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria on Friday night, Cassper Nyovest thought it was the opportune time to announce the return of his “Fill Up” series. It’s been three years since the “Move For Me” hitmaker filled up Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg. Previously he’d filled up The Dome, Orlando Stadium, Moses Mabhida and come just short of filling up FNB Stadium.

Never one to be left on the sidelines, Nyovest woke up bright and early on Saturday morning, just a few hours after Scorpion Kings’ show at SunBet Arena, to post that Fill Up was coming back. “And YES! FILL UP IS COMING BACK!!! Question is, where should we take it?” And YES! FILL UP IS COMING BACK!!! Question is, where should we take it ? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 24, 2022 While Nyovest clearly thought it was a good idea to make this announcement in the midst of the Scorpion Kings hype, many saw it as him trying to steal the shine.

“Oh shut up man,” said @ziphothegift2. Oh shut up man https://t.co/Tz2REpyJuf — Sisi Sphongo (@ziphothegift2) July 24, 2022 “You have such main character syndrome, you don’t want to see other kids do well. yerr. ngathi una 5 dawg,” added @theplugchief_. you have such main character syndrome, you don’t want to see other kids do well. yerr. ngathi una 5 dawg. https://t.co/MYI6FfQPXv — STAY SHINING 🤍🕊 (@theplugchief_) July 24, 2022 @SnehGumede also weighed in, “Unenhliziyo enomhobolo. You can never let someone else shine. That’s very narcissistic.”

Unenhliziyo enomhobolo. You can never let someone else shine. That’s very narcissistic https://t.co/F43a2GDOhE — MaGumede 🌟🇿🇦 (@SnehGumede) July 24, 2022 “We get it you're a GOAT but allow other kids to enjoy their wins without you bringing up yours.” We get it you're a GOAT but allow other kids to enjoy their wins without you bringing up yours. https://t.co/7i6C7gb7k9 — Ofentse Mehlape. (@Ofentse_Mehlape) July 24, 2022 On Sunday afternoon, Cassper once again caused a stir on social media when he was spotted giving bitter rival AKA a high five after he scored a goal in Big Zulu’s Celebrity Games soccer match. “AKA? CASSPER NYOVEST? @akaworldwide @casspernyovest.”