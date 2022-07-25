Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cassper Nyovest announces ‘Fill Up’ return, gets blasted for stealing Scorpion Kings' shine

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

While Mzansi was waking up to news that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had sold out the 8 500 capacity SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria on Friday night, Cassper Nyovest thought it was the opportune time to announce the return of his “Fill Up” series.

It’s been three years since the “Move For Me” hitmaker filled up Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg. Previously he’d filled up The Dome, Orlando Stadium, Moses Mabhida and come just short of filling up FNB Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Never one to be left on the sidelines, Nyovest woke up bright and early on Saturday morning, just a few hours after Scorpion Kings’ show at SunBet Arena, to post that Fill Up was coming back.

“And YES! FILL UP IS COMING BACK!!! Question is, where should we take it?”

While Nyovest clearly thought it was a good idea to make this announcement in the midst of the Scorpion Kings hype, many saw it as him trying to steal the shine.

More on this

“Oh shut up man,” said @ziphothegift2.

“You have such main character syndrome, you don’t want to see other kids do well. yerr. ngathi una 5 dawg,” added @theplugchief_.

@SnehGumede also weighed in, “Unenhliziyo enomhobolo. You can never let someone else shine. That’s very narcissistic.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“We get it you're a GOAT but allow other kids to enjoy their wins without you bringing up yours.”

On Sunday afternoon, Cassper once again caused a stir on social media when he was spotted giving bitter rival AKA a high five after he scored a goal in Big Zulu’s Celebrity Games soccer match.

“AKA? CASSPER NYOVEST? @akaworldwide @casspernyovest.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

FNBJoburgCassper NyovestLive ConcertsTwitterEntertainmentArtists

Share