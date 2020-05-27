Cassper Nyovest confirms partnership with Def Jam Africa

Mzansi is celebrating Cassper Nyovest's major move as the local musician confirms partnership with Def Jam Africa. The news broke on Tuesday after one of the world's biggest record companies, Universal Music Group announces its joint venture with Def Jam Africa. The label launch includes some of Africa’s influential artists and MC’s including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Tshego, Ricky Tyler and Vector. The "Move For Me" rapper also shared the exciting news on social media, he said: “DefJamAfrica x Familytree partnership officially launched. Let's work.”

DefJamAfrica x Familytree partnership officially launched. Let's work 😤 pic.twitter.com/qT8qCW9uNn — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 26, 2020

Fans took to social media to congratulate Cassper of the great milestone.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

This is what happens when you stay focused, despite negativity & all, when you're able to comprehend a contract & reach an agreement that benefits you... The biggest boss, he ain't a signee but a partner... This one deserves a "Monument" — Burbsie Makasi (@mo_mosiapoa) May 26, 2020

Congratulations Cass. 🙏 — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 26, 2020

Boity who is also recently signed with the label also confirmed the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she said: “I didn’t know how much this music journey had in store for me! Cheers to taking that leap of faith! I look forward to this new venture with Def Jam Africa and the incredible opportunities it will bring!"

I didn’t know how much this music journey had in store for me! Cheers to taking that leap of faith! I look forward to this new venture with Def Jam Africa and the incredible opportunities it will bring! 🥂❤️🙏🏾🌍 pic.twitter.com/kvYRkkOEkI — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) May 26, 2020

Nadia Nakai also took to Twitter to celebrate the deal, she wrote: “What’s Good @defjam Africa!? http://defjam.africa #MajorMoves