Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest confirms partnership with Def Jam Africa

2h ago

Mzansi is celebrating Cassper Nyovest's major move as the local musician confirms partnership with Def Jam Africa.

The news broke on Tuesday after one of the world's biggest record companies, Universal Music Group announces its joint venture with Def Jam Africa.

The label launch includes some of Africa’s influential artists and MC’s including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Tshego, Ricky Tyler and Vector.

The "Move For Me" rapper also shared the exciting news on social media, he said: “DefJamAfrica x Familytree partnership officially launched. Let's work.”

Fans took to social media to congratulate Cassper of the great milestone.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Boity who is also recently signed with the label also confirmed the exciting news on social media. 

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she said: “I didn’t know how much this music journey had in store for me! Cheers to taking that leap of faith! I look forward to this new venture with Def Jam Africa and the incredible opportunities it will bring!"

Nadia Nakai also took to Twitter to celebrate the deal, she wrote: “What’s Good @defjam Africa!? http://defjam.africa #MajorMoves

