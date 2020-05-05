Cassper Nyovest dubbed 'real' G.O.A.T as fans celebrate ‘Thuto Turns 3’
Record label owner Cassper Nyovest is honoured by fans across Mzansi as his third album, "Thuto", turns three.
Tuesday, May 5 is the anniversary of Mufasa’s third studio album, which is named after his sister Thuto.
During an interview with DJ Edu on BBC Radio 1Xtra studios in 2019, Cassper revealed that the album Thuto went gold on the first day of release.
"Because of the units the album sold out within hours and they made an order that day. So, we actually went gold on the first day," confirmed Cassper.
The album features the legendary Tsepo Tshola, American soul and R&B singer-songwriter Goapele, number one female rapper Nadia Nakai, American rapper and lead MC Black Thought and fellow hip hop stars Riky Rick and Tshego. "Thuto", went platinum later.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the “Superman” hitmaker shared the exciting news of the albums three-year milestone, also paying tribute to his sister.
He shared: “#Thutoturns3 we celebrate on Wednesday. May 7th . That's my sister, Thuto's actual birthday.”
#Thutoturns3 we celebrate on Wednesday. May 7th . That's my sister, Thuto's actual birthday.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 5, 2020
Cassper’s fans took to social media to honour and celebrate their fave.
3years ago my Goat 🐐 dropped a masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥🔥#thutoturns3 @casspernyovest you outdid yourself here🔥🔥.foot on they necks pic.twitter.com/H1yBP8dEof— RunGijima🎶🎵 (@matlotloliphoko) May 5, 2020
Thuto taught us that Cassper is a real Goat🐐#ThutoTurns3 pic.twitter.com/81dXjZWSC5— Ya TPN (@TheWraithYouSee) May 5, 2020
3 Years Later. I still have not heard better ❤️ #ThutoTurns3 pic.twitter.com/cN7NKp95Nw— babyboy. (@ReaDaSoul) May 5, 2020
Thanks You For This CLASSIC MASTERPIECE— E V A N S (@evans_tiro) May 5, 2020
The Best Hip Hop Album
Clocked Gold Status On Day of Its Release
Indie Cassper Nyovest Did That‼️❗️‼️#ThutoTurns3 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/3wnmXtYf7A
Don't ever say my GOAT can't rap #ThutoTurns3 pic.twitter.com/3z3Dr6wOLZ— #NoSmoke🚫💨 (@MadVee_98) May 4, 2020
Today #ThutoTurns3 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday baby girl🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺😭😭❤❤❤— Dineo Thulo (@dinnydeethulo) May 5, 2020
Lol a song from this album made me win something for the first time in my life and from my GOAT🐐🐐 I can never be grateful enough for you @casspernyovest .WE love you man,now and always 🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/U2P9JLd7Cm
He went beast mode on this one👌🏽 Thanks @casspernyovest for timeless music❤️ #ThutoTurns3 pic.twitter.com/1hO40HB5H1— NurseRosh💉 (@jigyasa_flame) May 5, 2020