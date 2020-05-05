Cassper Nyovest dubbed 'real' G.O.A.T as fans celebrate ‘Thuto Turns 3’

Record label owner Cassper Nyovest is honoured by fans across Mzansi as his third album, "Thuto", turns three.

Tuesday, May 5 is the anniversary of Mufasa’s third studio album, which is named after his sister Thuto.

During an interview with DJ Edu on BBC Radio 1Xtra studios in 2019, Cassper revealed that the album Thuto went gold on the first day of release.

"Because of the units the album sold out within hours and they made an order that day. So, we actually went gold on the first day," confirmed Cassper.

The album features the legendary Tsepo Tshola, American soul and R&B singer-songwriter Goapele, number one female rapper Nadia Nakai, American rapper and lead MC Black Thought and fellow hip hop stars Riky Rick and Tshego. "Thuto", went platinum later.