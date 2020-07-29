Cassper Nyovest leaves Gigi Lamayne speechless with an act of kindness

South African hip hop star Gigi Lamayne is grateful to fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest for supporting her business. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Gigi has dabbled in fashion, creating her own branded merchandise including masks, beanies and hoodies. The “Fufa” rapper recently took to her multiple social media platforms to market her branded merchandise. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, on Tuesday, the star announced to her over 700K followers that Cassper has bought out all the remaining merchandise. The elated muso shared: "I cannot guys...just got a call that @casspernyovest bought all our remaining stock...thank you!! I’m speechless honestly. Ngiyabonga (thank you) big bro."

In another post, she said: “Guys, my night has been paid. Cassper has always been so genuine. Like wow, “ accompanied by crying emojis.

The “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker replied and said:” Love Gigi. Keep doing your thing. I love dope stuff and I will always support dope stuff!!! Especially if it's proudly South African!!!”

Fans are celebrating Cassper's kind gesture.

“You know, to be honest, I have no words to say.. You always come up with solutions in different ways.. You will be blessed until you have no space for blessings...humanity and love begins at home,” commented Tefo Malik.

“The way you carried @Carpo_mr_is just proof that your parents did a good job raising you..they are really proud.....how u support other artists also speak for itself @casspernyovest is really the guy he thinks is..You deserve everything good.

“That’s why you will always win #papaSimba,” wrote Mohale Stacia.

You deserve everything good.

“God bless you for supporting someone in the same industry as you that shows growth and knowing that she's not your competition but your sister. Big up and bless up,” added Yem Yem.

Meanwhile, "Idols SA" has announced that Cassper will be the first guest artist on the most anticipated talent show. Season 16 premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.