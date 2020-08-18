Cassper Nyovest set to drop lead single ’Bonginkosi’ with Zola 7

Cassper Nyovest is set to drop new music from his most-anticipated upcoming album. His fifth studio album, “Any Minute Now”, which is set to release on September 11, features award-winning Afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, legendary kwaito star Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini, internationally recognised vocalist Busiswa and the first lady of Family Tree, hip hop superstar Nadia Nakai. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the muso announced he’s dropping his lead first single, titled “Bonginkosi” on Friday. The song features Zola 7, and it is also named after the kwaito legend. “New Music this Friday. This song is a very very very special song and I can't wait to share it with the world. This will definitely turn into a South African classic!!! #AMN,” shared the Cassper.

New Music this Friday. This song is a very very very special song and I can't wait to share it with the world. This will definitely turn into a South African classic!!! #AMN pic.twitter.com/GWXr4P73Kw — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2020

The "Phoyisa“ rapper has been dropping hints on social media, admitting that accodring to him ”AMN“ is by far the best album he has ever produced.

Judging by the Twitter reaction, fans are waiting with bated breaths.

Below are some of the fans reactions:

“This is going to be pure Poetry.. I can’t wait honestly,” commented B Sekano.

“Remember when you were hungry for a Zola 7 feature now you got it I hope this one is for the archives @casspernyovest...bless #BongiNkosi #AMN,“ commented Langa.

“Can't wait for the track..... no doubt it's a killer Sign of the horns #BongiNkosi #AMN. I'm busy creating sounds in my head of how it's going to sound like...and l'm not winning, ” commented Tshwarelo Moleko.

Can't wait for the track..... no doubt it's a killer 🤘#BongiNkosi #AMN

“So the title track named after Zola himself? That's nice…,” commented Mapercent's Hobyani.

“Two legend on the same song ... I can't wait mufasa, “ commented Smith Matsolo.

Meanwhile, Mufasa and his long term girlfriend Thobeka Majozi celebrated the impending arrival of their first child on Sunday at an imitate but lush baby shower.

The party was held at Nto’s Boutique Hotel in La Lucia.

In June, the muso took to social media announcing that he’s going to be a dad.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now,” said Mufasa, at the time.

He continued by also revealing the release date of his most upcoming album.

"The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. (I’m) excited about this album but I'm more excited bout being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th."