DBN Gogo among six African stars joining Spotify’s global batch of RADAR artists

South African amapiano star DBN Gogo is among the six African artists joining Spotify’s global batch of RADAR artists. The list includes Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz. This new cohort is set to receive significant support from the streaming giant as they will now be punted to new fan audiences globally.

Spotify’s programme is dedicated to the spotlighting and discovery of emerging artists across the world. The full list of artists from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa includes Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz. “It gives me so much joy to bring back our RADAR Africa programme and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format," said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Spotify Africa, through a company press release sent to IOL. "It is so important that we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on and off platform.

“We have six outstanding ones from the region to begin with and look forward to sharing in their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world." Previous South African artists to be added to this programme are Elaine, Willy Cardiac and Focalistic, who all joined the programme in 2020. "Your favourite granny, @dbngogo, adds the perfect spice to Your Library as one of our #RadarAfrica artists 🌶 Discover new artists on the horizon on the #RadarAfrica playlist."

