DBN Gogo shooting ’Khuza Gogo’ video as tribute to the late Mpura

Trailblazing amapiano DJ DBN Gogo announced on Tuesday that she’d be shooting scenes for the music video of her massive hit single “Khuza Gogo”. The song features MasterBlaq, Blaqnick, Ama Avenger and M.J and the late Mpura.

“Shooting scenes for the Khuza Gogo video. Edenvale Skateworld. Pull up. All black tribute to Mpura 🕊” Shooting scenes for the Khuza Gogo video. Edenvale Skateworld. Pull up. All black tribute to Mpura 🕊 — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) November 23, 2021 The 26-year-old rapper, fashion designer and record producer Mpura tragically died in a car accident in August that claimed the lives of several others. Mpura was best known for his hit single, “Umsebenzi Wethu”.

DBN Gogo has been having a stellar year following the release of her chart-topping single “Possible” and the collaborative EP “Break Through” alongside Unlimited Soul. “Break Through” spawned another big single in “Aowa”. Through this success, DBN Gogo has been regularly performing at packed-out venues across South Africa and the continent recently. In September, she played several shows in the UK and will be headed overseas again soon as the global popularity of amapiano increases rapidly. In October, she made history by becoming the first South African artist to join Spotify’s global Equal Music Programme as the Equal Africa artist of the month.

The programme, which is aimed at providing a platform to highlight women in music, saw her appear on a new Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York. “I had a dream and realised that old ways don’t open new doors; so I decided to make every moment count to assure that I become everything I wanted for my life. “Never apologize for being a powerful woman! - @dbngogo for @spotify @spotifyafrica #SpotifyEQUAL #EQUALAfrica"

Never apologize for being a powerful woman! - @dbngogo for @spotify @spotifyafrica #SpotifyEQUAL #EQUALAfrica pic.twitter.com/QWuQtJr85r — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) October 27, 2021 Just last week, DBN Gogo and Glamour Magazine announced that she’d be gracing the cover of the magazine’s latest issue. The #GLAMxDBNGOGO issue went in stores on Monday. “When @DBNGOGO’s single ‘Dakiwe’ (with @Ladydu_sa) sparked a viral challenge across all social media platforms this year, she instantly solidified her presence in the entertainment industry.”