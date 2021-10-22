De Mthuda caps off a big week for amapiano with new album ‘The Landlord’

As we approach summer, local amapiano acts are ramping up the heat with new releases left, right and centre. On Thursday, in the midst of the viral Uncle Peaches clip featuring Young Stunna’s song “Adiwele”, the young vocalist took the opportunity to release his debut project “Natumato”.

Fans and fellow amapiano artists have been raving about the album on social media since it dropped. While that project continues to trend, DJ and producer De Mthuda has released his new album, “The Landlord”. A follow-up to 2020’s “Ace of Spades”, this new album features the likes of Focalistic, Mthunzi and Sino Msolo.

Samthing Soweto, who has worked with De Mthuda in the past, paid homage to the amapiano pioneer on Twitter and said: “His influence on #amapiano pushes the SA genre forward, his constant evolving of the #amapiono sound has contributed to making it global, his name is Thuthuzeli Khoza, but we all call him De Mthuda. @DeMthudaSA #TheLandlord” The Most innovative #amapiono producer, His influence on #amapiano pushes the SA genre forward, his constent evolving of the #amapiono sound has contributed to making it global, his name is Thuthuzeli Khoza, but we all call him De Mthuda. @DeMthudaSA #TheLandlord pic.twitter.com/C6BSAkCghJ — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) October 22, 2021 The DJ has enjoyed a fruitful year. The highlight has been his massive platinum-selling single “Emlanjeni” featuring amapiano singer Sir Trill and producer Da Muzical Chef, which continues to dominate local radio and club DJ sets. Ahead of today’s album release, De Mthuda yesterday released the music video for his latest single, “Jola” featuring Sino Msolo and Da Muzical Chef.

Speaking to Apple Music, he explained his strong partnership with Da Muzical Chef: “His role was to make the album more musical. “Sometimes I have ideas that I cannot execute well, so he’s always there to assist.” He went on to explain the addition of “Roots”, the only song on the project that doesn’t have vocals.