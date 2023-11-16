Die Antwoord announce European and UK tour in 2024, social media reacts

Internationally acclaimed South African zef group Die Antwoord have announced a new tour across the United Kingdom and Europe in 2024. The tour comes after the group, which comprises rappers Watkin Tudor "Ninja" Jones, Anri "Yolandi Visser" du Toit, HITEK5000 and Lil2Hood, went on a hiatus over the past few years following several controversies related to accusations of child abuse, sexual assault and other hate crimes.

The group started off by sharing a short, gory video of a doctor standing over some bloodied surgical utensils and a peeled off face.

Instagram put a warning label on the video that reads, "This video may contain graphic or violent content". They went on to share a list of the countries they'd be visiting on the tour, "EU / UK 2024👇🏾 NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BELGIUM 🇧🇪 GERMANY 🇩🇪 POLAND 🇵🇱 AUSTRIA 🇦🇹 CZECH REPUBLIC 🇨🇿 HUNGARY 🇭🇺 SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭 ITALY 🇮🇹 SPAIN 🇪🇸 FRANCE 🇫🇷"

Social media users have been reacting to the announcement. "If there ever was a band I know I would never be able to convince anyone to come see with me, it's Die Antwoord and guess what, they're touring the UK next year," posted @mariadawnjames on X.

If there ever was a band I know I would never be able to convince anyone to come see with me, it’s Die Antwoord and guess what, they’re touring the UK next year — Maria 💸 (@mariadawnjames) November 15, 2023 @rustiesshace4d added, “Die antwoord threatening a comeback who’s scared I’m scared.” @robbietys97 wasn’t so impressed, “The fact that there’s adults in 2023 that still bump Die Antwoord make me believe not everyone should have the right to vote.”

“Whatever you bring to the stage will be worth seeing and hearing,” commented @rmachman. “I look forward to what is to come.” Whatever you bring to the stage will be worth seeing and hearing. I look forward to what is to come. — Ryan Machman (@RMachman) November 14, 2023