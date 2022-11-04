DJ Kent announces fresh new house track in time for summer

Fans were happy to see DJ Kent emerging with brand new music after his last released album in 2016. While he has collaborated with local musicians often, DJ Kent has been awfully quiet in recent months.

Story continues below Advertisement

DJ Kent, real name Khensani Mabaso, sent Twitter into overdrive recently when he announced his latest music offering and treated fans to a 30sec teaser of his track, “Horns in The Sun”. The last time Kent posted on Twitter was on July 27, so tweeps were overjoyed to see him posting again, announcing his return. He captioned his post: “Horns In The Sun ft. @MoT_MiCasa Out This Friday!!!”

Horns In The Sun ft. @MoT_MiCasa Out This Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/nzNryV3qg3 — DJ KENT (@DJKENTSA) November 2, 2022 His fans took to his post to share their excitement. @Lungelo_NY wrote: “I can't believe what I'm seeing now… welcome back bruh 🙏🏾🙏🏾.” I can't believe what I'm seeing now...welcome back bruh 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hxJtHn9obN — Lungelo (@Lungelo_NY) November 2, 2022 @Brother_Drum wrote: “This has a Café de Flore feel. Like, something from Kaskade back when he made soulful house. Beautiful. Mellow. A journey into house. Can't wait for the release.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This has a Café de Flore feel. Like, something from Kaskade back when he made soulful house.



Beautiful. Mellow. A journey into house.



Can't wait for the release. — The Artidote. The Paradox. (@Brother_Drum) November 2, 2022 @romeombatha wrote: “The legend is back, can't wait for Friday.” The legend is back ,can't wait for friday — Ezoshandu (@romeombatha) November 3, 2022 @Zukisani_M91 wrote: “On behalf of your fans, we missed you 😩😩.” On behalf of your fans, we missed you 😩😩. — Zukx (@Zukisani_M91) November 2, 2022 @Nyikolucky wrote: “Supa ready, anything kent is 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Supa ready, anything kent is 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 — N¥iko Lu©ky Hendricks® (@Nyikolucky) November 2, 2022 His new offering follows his previous albums, “The Weekent”, which released in 2013 and ”Evolution“ in 2016. He has also collaborated on other artists’ music albums. In January 2020, DJ Kent announced his resignation from 5FM where he served for nine years on the popular segment, “Ultimix at 6", a 30-minute uninterrupted mix which featured the hottest local and international DJs.