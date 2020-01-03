DJ Maphorisa grants DJ Arch Jnr's plea for 'Phoyisa' clean version









DJ Arch Jnr. Picture; Supplied DJ Maphorisa’s latest banger "Phoyisa" featuring Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest, and Qwesta Kufet has been making social media waves, even the junior members of the society want to jam to the song. Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, better known as DJ Arch Jnr, made an appeal to Cassper and Maphorisa to release a clean version of the hit single "Phoyisa" as the song contains strong language about abuse and rape. Taking to Twitter early this week, DJ Arch wrote: “Dear uncle @DjMaphorisa @casspernyovest firstly happy new year 😀. Was jamming to phoyisa this morning, so excited to add it to my set today 🔥🔥🔥, Do you by any chance have phoyisa lite for your boy, because this one is 18+” Dear uncle @DjMaphorisa @casspernyovest firstly happy new year 😀. Was jamming to phoyisa this morning, so excited to add it to my set today 🔥🔥🔥, Do you by any chance have phoyisa lite for your boy, because this one is 18+ 😂👀. pic.twitter.com/Ua6XUdDQqZ — Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) January 1, 2020

Initially the "Lorch" hitmaker was a bit hesitant about making the song child friendly. He eventually granted DJ Arch Jnr's request.

Watch the young DJ jam to "Phoyisa" lite.

Youngins we are on the clear 👂🔥🕺🏽💃🏼😀, now we can also jam to Phoyisa with confidence 🙌🏼. Thank you so so much uncle @DjMaphorisa @casspernyovest @KabzaDeSmall_ #phoyisaChallenge now officially on for 17 and under 🤩#PhoyisaLite pic.twitter.com/GRviebG9R7 — Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) January 2, 2020

The song started topping the trend list on New Year's Eve after a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral. In the video the star is seen jamming to hit track. He is heard also heard shouting "phoyisa", "hamba no Maphorisa" and "vula fustek".

Once DJ Maphorisa found Qwesta, the "Lorch" producer then posted that if he gets 50 000 retweets he'll drop the track.

I Found him 👀!!! 50k retweets and i Drop the 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 27, 2019

The song has since become the national anthem for 2020, and also spawned the "Phoyisa" challenge.