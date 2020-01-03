DJ Maphorisa’s latest banger "Phoyisa" featuring Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest, and Qwesta Kufet has been making social media waves, even the junior members of the society want to jam to the song.
Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, better known as DJ Arch Jnr, made an appeal to Cassper and Maphorisa to release a clean version of the hit single "Phoyisa" as the song contains strong language about abuse and rape.
Taking to Twitter early this week, DJ Arch wrote: “Dear uncle @DjMaphorisa @casspernyovest firstly happy new year 😀. Was jamming to phoyisa this morning, so excited to add it to my set today 🔥🔥🔥, Do you by any chance have phoyisa lite for your boy, because this one is 18+”
Dear uncle @DjMaphorisa @casspernyovest firstly happy new year 😀. Was jamming to phoyisa this morning, so excited to add it to my set today 🔥🔥🔥, Do you by any chance have phoyisa lite for your boy, because this one is 18+ 😂👀. pic.twitter.com/Ua6XUdDQqZ— Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) January 1, 2020