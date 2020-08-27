DJ Sliqe named head of hip hop and R&B at Sony Music Entertainment SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sony Music Entertainment Africa announced the key appointment of Lutendo Kungoane, famously known as DJ Sliqe, as the Head of Hip Hop/R&B at Sony Music Entertainment South Africa. Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, commented: “There’s an amazing quality about a creative like Sliqe’s choice to join us. It’s about his vision for the music he loves and where he can make the most difference from for his fellow artists. “It’s apparent he wants to invest his time and energy in making a difference for his music community out of a role in A&R. “It’s a sign of his selfless commitment to his peers and something we’re very excited about supporting!” When asked how he feels about this new venture, the award-winning producer said: “I thank God for the opportunity.

“I give my sincere appreciation to Sean Watson for entrusting me with this new responsibility.

“I’m excited to work with the Sony Music family and create magic for South African Hip Hop and R&B.”

DJ Sliqe made history on the 4th of June 2016 by becoming the first local hip hop DJ to win a South African Music Award (SAMA) for the Best Remix Category with his hit single “Do Like I Do” (Remix) featuring L-Tido, Riky Rick, Kwesta, Nadia Nakai, Reason and the late hip hop heavyweight, Flabba. He continued his winning trajectory at the S.A. Hip Hop Awards and took home the Best Mixtape Award for “Inja Yam (Vol. 1)”.

A&R Director, Spiro Damaskinos commented “Having signed & worked with DJ Sliqe for many years now, we’ve seen first-hand what a great producer he is, and also what an important role he plays in the local scene.

“We are excited to welcome DJ Sliqe into the A&R team and look forward to working with him to take the local Hip Hop scene to the next level.”