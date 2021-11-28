DJ Zinhle hits the mark with new release 'Siyabonga'

DJ Zinhle has finally released her collaboration with award-winning duo Black Motion, amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small and vocalist Nokwazi. Zinhle’s first release of the year, is called “Siyabonga” and comes right at the perfect time as Mzansi ushers in the festive season.

DJ Zinhle is known to be a queen of the decks and dropping bangers back and forth. She has yet to release an album, but it seems the award-winning artist has a formula when it comes to creating a hit song. DJ Zinhle currently has a reality show, “DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected” which broadcasts on BET Africa.

On one of the reality show’s episodes, viewers were treated to the behind the scenes making of the song. A studio session for the recording of the song is held at DJ Zinhle’s partner Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana studio. Her partner is a member of the award winning Black Motion.

During her diary entry DJ Zinhle explains that she normally visits the studio as the girlfriend but now she is visiting as an artist. Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are later joined by Nokwazi in studio, who DJ Zinhle had nothing but praise for. As with Zinhle’s previous releases, Siyabonga has an inspirational message for her fans.

The track has a church element to it and gives thanks to the Lord, the beat is infectious enough to get crowds moving. Zinhle’s release is a certain hit amongst her music loving fans. Got emotional listening to it, bathong we have been through the most, this jam came at the perfect time, thank you @DJZinhle for the 'phew'moment we’ve all yearned for. You're truly a blessing and more. Much Gace,” said @MsFai83.