It’s time to celebrate the movers and shakers in the South African music industry through the Dance Music Awards South Africa (DMASA).
Now in its third year, the DMASA was created to honour the leaders of the genre.
Awards representative, Ricardo da Costa said this year’s response has been phenomenal with a record number of nominations in all categories.
“As anticipated, the amapiano category got the most entries this year so this addition was clearly applauded and loved by the fans,” said Costa.
We spoke with Durban based rising stars Siphiwe Mkhize aka Enoo Napa, Joshua Sokweba, and Mncedi Tshicila (known as Kususa) ahead of the awards in October about their nominations, and their careers.
Born in Umlazi, Mkhize said what he enjoyed about music was that it was knowing you could create art from scratch, and in yourbedroom, using a laptop or computer, and music production software.
“There came a time where people started to be really taken with my sound, and showered with me compliments, and some with advice. Right now what I enjoy about my music is seeing people react to what I create, whether they are in their own spaces or in clubs dancing. I don't think there's any better feeling,” he said.
My 1st nomination on the @dmasouthafrica roster and THANK YOU to all who nominated me. I'm pitted alongside the best in the game, not only right now, but to ever do it and still doing it in @dacaposa, @kususaofficial, @sculpturedmusic and @therealmurgs for the PRODUCER OF THE YEAR gong. You can vote for me on www.dmasa.co.za - Thank you
Asked how he felt about being nominated for best producer, Mkhize said it was about time – "it's just crazy".
“I'm excited and I feel like a winner already even though it is down to votes, and I'm up alongside really big hitters in the scene. I always say that in situations like these, I'm right up there with the best and not against them because I don't compete. We are all winners. Winning would be a cherry on top. Also it would mean that there are a great number of people who believe in my craft and love my music, to me personally that would be the ultimate victory,” he said.
Tshicila said Kususa was an electronic music duo from the Eastern Cape. He said music was an escape to them, as SA youth faced socio-economic challenges.
Nominated for best producer, compilation of the year, remix of the year, and best underground record of the year, Tshicila said it was their third time being nominated for the DMASA, and it still feels like the first time.
“We are thankful to our fans for nominating us three years in a row. This is proof of our fan-base interaction that we strive to keep. All categories are special for us as it wraps up the work we put out this year,” he said.
Tshicila added that a real special one that they worked on is their collaboration with Durban-based Argento Dust called "Incwadi Encane" which was released on an Ibiza based label - Sudam Recordings, and supported widely by heavyweight artists like Black Coffee, Themba and Dean Fuel just to name a few.
We nominated on the 3rd Annual @dmasouthafrica for the 3rd Year 🙂 - Wanna Thank everyone who takes their time to nominate us. We nominated for : - Best Producer 2019 - Remix Of The Year 2019 - Compilation Of The Year 2019 - Best Underground Record 2019 Voting Close 29 September 2019
The DMASA will this year celebrate dance music in 21 categories.
The competition is driven by social media and online interaction, meaning there are no panel or judges who dictate the nominees or the actual winner.
The awards will take place in Ekurhuleni on October 3.
For more information check out http://www.dmasa.co.za/.