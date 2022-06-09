Fans react to #SAMA28 amapiano nominations: ‘Give Mas Musiq his award and wrap this thing up’

When you think of amapiano’s top producers, the names DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Felo Le Tee, Busta 929 and Mr JazziQ are usually the names that first come to mind. These are the genre's most commercially recognised producers – their music is inescapable on TV, radio and at nightspots across the country.

But there are a lot more talented producers who are just as, if not more, talented but maintain a low profile. Mas Musiq is one of them. The young star's album is among the stand-outs for this year's best amapiano album category, where it’s nominated alongside Kamo Mphela's “Nkulunkulu”, Mellow and Sleazy's “Kwa Kwa”, Young Stunna's “Notumato” and Focalistic's “President Ya Strata”. While at first glance this may seem like a very competitive category, tweeps seem to think Mas Musiq has it in the bag.

"😂😂😂😂 The SAMAs are finished," declared @HiMinaTheo. "Only Mas Musiq and Stunna deserve to be nominated the rest 🚮🚮🚮🚮." 😂😂😂😂 The SAMAs are finished... Only Mas Musiq and Stunna deserve to be nominated the rest 🚮🚮🚮🚮 https://t.co/uPDrlJ2QIL — THEOPHYLLUS (@HiMinaTheo) June 7, 2022 “Give Mas Musiq his award and wrap this thing up,” added @twofourr__. Give Mas Musiq his award and wrap this thing up. https://t.co/tNx8Gq8bTK — 둘넷. (@twofourr__) June 8, 2022 “Mas Musiq deserves this one,” said @KeithNtoiwa. “That man gave us a 10/10 album.”

