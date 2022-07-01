Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Five artists to look out for at the Durban July

AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA. Picture: Instagram

Published 49m ago

Share

With Boomtown announcing a massive line-up filled with many of the country’s biggest acts, we decided to look through its line-up, as well as those from other marquees and events, to pick out the top artists to look out for.

The Boomtown marquee, which is back again for a 12th year, is among several other prominent marquees, including the Hollywoodbets VIP Paddock, Fact Durban Rocks, Halisi Afrique, Signature Soirée, and Platinum Belt, just to name a few.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ami Faku

Ami Faku is one of the brightest young vocalists to emerge on the local music scene over the past few years.

Since her multi award-winning debut album “IMali” dropped in 2019, Ami’s music has been inescapable on the airwaves and she’s been one of the most booked artists around.

More on this

Her performance at Heineken’s Boomtown marquee is one not to be missed.

Shekhinah

There aren’t many vocalists who can go toe to toe with Shekhinah in the studio. There are even fewer who can compete with her incredible live show.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her vocal range and unique singing tone are unmatched and she’s one I’ll be most looking forward to seeing.

Daliwonga

Liv Nightclub, one of Durban’s most popular nightspots, will be hosting Durban July festivities from Thursday, all the way to Sunday. On Thursday, it’s Asvnte & Friends, on Friday it’s Tanzania Takeover, and then on Saturday it’s the Durban July Afterparty.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hottest act to look out for at the afterparty is undoubtedly Daliwonga, whose hit single “Abo Mvelo” continues to blaze a trail on radio and clubs across the country.

AKA

Say what you will about AKA, but one thing you can’t deny is his dazzling live show. Complete with a band, an auto-tuned audio kit, and plenty of entertaining on stage antics, the Supa Mega’s performances are always highly anticipated.

Story continues below Advertisement

He’ll be doing his thing on Saturday at the Fact Durban Rocks marquee.

Oscar Mbo

Oscar Mbo will be one of the most sought after performers at the Halisi Afrique Marquee on Saturday.

The veteran record producer and DJ offers something slightly different from most other booked artists, with his house music that blends elements of deep house, deep tech, nu jazz and lounge music.

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalAKAArtistsHollywoodbets Durban JulyEntertainment

Share