Five artists to look out for at the Durban July

With Boomtown announcing a massive line-up filled with many of the country’s biggest acts, we decided to look through its line-up, as well as those from other marquees and events, to pick out the top artists to look out for. The Boomtown marquee, which is back again for a 12th year, is among several other prominent marquees, including the Hollywoodbets VIP Paddock, Fact Durban Rocks, Halisi Afrique, Signature Soirée, and Platinum Belt, just to name a few.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ami Faku Ami Faku is one of the brightest young vocalists to emerge on the local music scene over the past few years. Since her multi award-winning debut album “IMali” dropped in 2019, Ami’s music has been inescapable on the airwaves and she’s been one of the most booked artists around.

Her performance at Heineken’s Boomtown marquee is one not to be missed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by blithe spirit (@ami_faku) Shekhinah There aren’t many vocalists who can go toe to toe with Shekhinah in the studio. There are even fewer who can compete with her incredible live show.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her vocal range and unique singing tone are unmatched and she’s one I’ll be most looking forward to seeing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOOMTOWN (@boomtown_za) Daliwonga Liv Nightclub, one of Durban’s most popular nightspots, will be hosting Durban July festivities from Thursday, all the way to Sunday. On Thursday, it’s Asvnte & Friends, on Friday it’s Tanzania Takeover, and then on Saturday it’s the Durban July Afterparty.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hottest act to look out for at the afterparty is undoubtedly Daliwonga, whose hit single “Abo Mvelo” continues to blaze a trail on radio and clubs across the country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV Nightclub (@liv.urbn) AKA Say what you will about AKA, but one thing you can’t deny is his dazzling live show. Complete with a band, an auto-tuned audio kit, and plenty of entertaining on stage antics, the Supa Mega’s performances are always highly anticipated.

Story continues below Advertisement

He’ll be doing his thing on Saturday at the Fact Durban Rocks marquee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fact Durban Rocks ® (@factdurbanrocks) Oscar Mbo Oscar Mbo will be one of the most sought after performers at the Halisi Afrique Marquee on Saturday.