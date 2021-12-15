Gallo Records set to release new EP of remixed classics

The EP will take iconic songs from the label’s rich archives and have them remixed to “make them accessible for the younger market”.This Friday, famed record label Gallo Record Company is set to release an EP titled “Gallo Remix”. The EP will take iconic songs from the label’s rich archives and have them remixed to “make them accessible for the younger market”.

Gallo Remixed is executive produced by internationally acclaimed South African DJ, Black Coffee. A press statement from the company said the purpose of this project was to re-ignite the fire of Gallo’s music catalogue, reconnect with Gallo’s core audience and to bring the sound to a new generation. “Gallo Remixed taps into a global network of creators to produce some of the most iconic remakes from Africa,” the statement read.

“The initial offering (first EP) is experimental, giving the audience a teaser of things to come. With the release of this EP Music is Forever, the phrase that captures the concept of timelessness of the greatest songs from Africa’s greatest record label remade for the digital generation.” Owned by Arena Holdings, the current Gallo Record Company was formed from two rival South African record labels, the original Gallo Africa and G.R.C. (Gramophone Record Company). In 2006, Gallo’s parent company Johnnic Communications, which is now named Avusa, entered a joint venture with the South African division of Warner Music International to form Warner Music Gallo Africa in a deal that’d make Gallo Record Company’s entire music archive available digitally.