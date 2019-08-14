Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Supplied

Hip-hop star Gigi Lamayne will be attending ADE Beats as a special guest in Netherlands. Gigi will be the first South African female rapper to represent the country at the international music conference in Amsterdam.

The 10th annual event place at Melkweg on Friday, October 18.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Happy to announce that I will be representing SA at this year's international Music Conference in Amsterdam as an honorary guest and performer!

"All I’ve ever wanted to do was reach for the stars and land in the clouds ! ⛅️ Thank you for prayers, well wishes and love!

Gigi will be highlighting how she independently built her success as a female MC in SA's music industry. She will share her view on the trends and opportunities in the hip-hop scene in South Africa, her creative ambitions, and her vision on artist driven international collaboration in the global hip-hop scene.

She will also be discussing her current projects and the context of the South-African hip-hop scene, her view on the globalisation of the music industry and hip-hop in particular, with new stars, sounds and trends coming from all over the planet, and her role in that.

“I'm truly honoured and humbled to be representing South Africa on a global scale. I believe this trip will help inspire me and contribute to the completion of my album, due for release in 2020. I am ready to take Gigi to the world and hope they are ready for me”, said Gigi.

Following the success of her one-woman show "The Gigi Gang Show", Gigi was the first female hip-hop artist on the continent to host a festival with nearly 5000 attendees in Soweto, a few months ago.