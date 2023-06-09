Gospel musician dragged for saying Life Orientation is a waste of time

One thing about South Africans, they will drag you to the nearest gutter for saying something they see as being out of line. South African celebrities really need to invest in social media managers because some of the things they say on these platforms are uncalled for.

Gospel singer Kholeka Dubula found herself on the grill for reckless tweeting by saying Life Orientation was a waste of time. “How I wish my child wasn’t doing LO at school, it’s a waste of time," she posted. But tweeps felt it was irresponsible of her to say this because the subject was important. If it weren’t for LO, many children who come from broken homes wouldn’t know what consent is, they wouldn’t know what sexual violation is, and wouldn’t know what abuse is, they argued.

So many kids found out in LO classes that they were being molested. But, sing your song.❤️ https://t.co/ltwFMYOQI4 — Blah blah (@MarryMagdaLean) June 8, 2023 We live in a country with high child abuse rate, and unfortunately, some parents don’t teach their children about sex, so Life Orientation is important because they get to learn about those things. LO is easy to pass but calling it useless is just being grossly misinformed. Where do you think the kiddies learn about STDs & contraceptives? The conversation should be broadening the syllabus to include other things not cancelling the subject. Haiboh Kholeka https://t.co/YVFVecF5AA — Zuleika (@somuhleomuhle) June 8, 2023 I can't get over this mindset bc are we saying LO is useless when there's a vast majority of the black population that doesn't even know what yeast infection is? Or what causes is? https://t.co/YVFVecF5AA — Zuleika (@somuhleomuhle) June 8, 2023 Some tweeps called for improvements in the LO syllabus which was nevertheless an important subject. “Life Orientation needs improvement. The fact that there’s still a stigma and misinformation on HIV/AIDS, a backward understanding of healthy diets or habits as well as a rising xenophobia and homophobia is evidence that kids (and some of you adults) need it,” commented @ThangoSays.

L.O is a very important subject. The curriculum may need a little update but it's really important https://t.co/dBlQ6t0opM — Ruby Ray (@OhhhhRey) June 8, 2023 Twitter user @yonwaba_mzizi went for her music career and said: “If you want an example of a waste of time, take a look at your music career.” Another user @Nampree, said: “You've been in the music industry for over 25 years and you don't even have 1 SAMA.” Below are more reactions from people who dragged the singer for speaking out of turn.