Gospel star Bucy Radebe cancels gig in Botswana due to a health scare

Gospel sensation Bucy Radebe is recovering well at home following a health scare in Botswana this past weekend. Bucy was due to attend a meet-and-greet event in Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone, Botswana, on Saturday, when she suddenly felt ill and was “forced” to return home.

In a statement issued to IOL Entertainment by manager Thapelo Thoboke, Bucy would like to assure her fans that she is doing well and in high spirits. “We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers. Her trip to Botswana had to be cut short after experiencing some complications as a result of the surgery she underwent in 2021,” added Thoboke. The “Uzugcin'impilo Yam” hitmaker started to “experience health complications” on her flight to Gaborone, resulting in her immediate return to South Africa.

“Supporters would remember that she had some health-related struggles, which resulted in two surgeries in 12 months between 2020 and 2021, which she was publicly open about,” confirmed the statement shared on social media. The star also apologise to her fans for missing the event. “I'm so sorry Botswana, some things are beyond my control … Will see you in April ... I love you,” shared the star.

In May last year, the award-winning vocalist thanked her fans for their supporters following successful surgery. “The surgery went well on Tuesday afternoon and I’ll be going home soon. “I won’t be taking any bookings for the next 6 weeks or more and will keep you all posted on when I will be ready for performances.

“Thanks for all the support and prayers.🙏❤️ You are much loved and appreciated.🤗,” posted the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bucy Radebe (@bucyradebe_za) A month later she told her fans she would be performing again in March this year. The multitalented singer was previously known as a backup singer for the likes of Takie Ndou and was also recruited by Spirit of Praise.

