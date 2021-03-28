Gospel star Esihle Siwela spreads love this Easter with ‘Ingeyakho’

Gospel singer Esihle Siwela is releasing his much anticipated single, “Ingeyakho”, this Easter. The contemporary gospel singer says the power of this song does not lie solely in the sound as the impactful lyrics will prompt one to worship. “The song is about giving God the praise that is due to him, exalting his name. Siyaphakhamisa means, ‘We lift you up, we exalt thee’. Asizenzisi means, ‘We are not pretending; we are prompted by worship and praise’,” said Siwela. He added: “God has been a focal point in my journey as a musician.”

He draws inspiration for his music from his personal life experiences.

“Life growing up was not easy. I have been through some tough times and my belief and trust in God has pulled me through difficult times. He gives me strength and hope for the future.”

He insists that singing has always been his first love.

“I started on this journey at primary school level doing choral music. I discovered my passion for gospel music in 2018 decided to pursue it as a career and I’ve never looked back since.”

He said he is inspired by other musicians.

“Locally I draw my musical inspiration from the likes of Ntokozo Mbambo, Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Kelly Khumalo and Shekhinah.

“Internationally, the music of John Legend and Michael Bolton inspire me a lot.”

With his latest EP set to release in May, Siwela cannot wait to share the new body of work with his fans.

“The EP will tell the story of my journey, what I have been through, the power of love and forgiveness and what God means to me.

“I will share music and stories from my life to motivate others and give them hope that if God could do it for me, He can certainly do it for them.”

“Ingeyakho” is available on all major digital platforms.