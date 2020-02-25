Heart FM announces line-up change and welcomes Ryan O’Connor









Ryan O’Connor. Picture: Instagram If you live in Cape Town and aren’t familiar with his smooth voice, infectious laugh and generous heart, surely, you’ve been living under a Ryan O’Connor after all these years. The award-winning presenter Ryan O’Connor – or “ROC” as he is affectionately known - has dominated the airwaves for 21 years on some of the Mother City’s best loved radio stations. His most recent career move sees him join Heart FM with an all new Drive show, weekdays 3pm to 6pm. O’Connor’s appointment forms part of the station’s “shake-up” to the line up with some exciting changes as from March 1. Ryan is excited about his move. He comments, “Magic happens when change occurs, and I can’t wait to bring something new to Heart FM." "The Drive" show’s co-hosts will remain unchanged, with Jeremy Harris and Jo-Dee Butler reporting on sports updates and traffic news respectively. However, its new host says he wants listeners to feel the show is familiar, yet different. He will no doubt bring with him his contagious sense of humour, vivid storytelling and heartfelt support to the close-knit community of Cape Town.

Ryan takes over from the effervescent female host, SUGA, who will now "own" the mid-morning time slot from 9am-12pm which promises to be an exciting backdrop to the workday with regular features and lifestyle content to keep the energy levels elevated.

The latest in entertainment news, fashion crazes, gourmet trends and feel good stories, as brought to you by this gorgeous radio veteran. In other changes, JP Carelse will host the “Wake-Up”, from Monday to Friday, between 4am and 6am.

His energy and love for life, music and talk will get the morning started and keep listeners energised for the day ahead.

The ever popular Lunga Singama entertains listeners from 6pm-10pm, Monday to Thursday where he delivers on his musical promise of great hits and recaps hot topics of the day.

Diggy Bongz ends off the day with his “Late night” show from 10pm-1am.