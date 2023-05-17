H.E.R. announced as the first headline act for Hey Neighbour festival

R&B music sensation H.E.R. was announced as the first of a host of acts for the Hey Neighbour festival line-up. Event organisers Glen21 had South African fans thrilled to bits when they made the surprise announcement.

The post read: “We’re proud to present the first Headline act for our 3-day festival … and it’s a big one! 🔥🎵 Neighbours, get ready for @hermusicofficial is coming to join the Neighbourhood!! 🎉🎤 “This incredible artist has won multiple awards and is known for her powerful vocals and soulful sound. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience H.E.R. live for the first time in South Africa. “Tickets go on sale this Friday, 19 May at 09H00. ⏰#HeyNeighbour #HeyNeighbourFest #UniteThroughMusic”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Neighbour (@heyneighbourfest) H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, 25, is known for her hit songs including “Damaged, “Best Part”, “Could’ve Been” and “Come Through”. H.E.R. is a recipient of several awards including a Children’s and Family Emmy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and has been nominated for a Golden Globe award, three American Music Awards and four Billboard Music Awards. Glen Netshipise from Glen 21 Entertainment said: “We’ve put heart, soul and a whole lot of rhythm into planning this event, and to finally share this news is a truly special moment.

“We’re confident that the world-class production and diverse line-up will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on every attendee, fostering friendships that echo across the globe.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Neighbour (@heyneighbourfest) The three-day music festival is set to take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria in December. Tickets on sale from Friday, May 19. The exciting event will boast a jam-packed line-up of artists with delicious food and drinks to keep the taste-buds satisfied too.