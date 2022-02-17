Hle inks ‘exclusive deal’ with US record label Motown Gospel

South African gospel star and television personality Hlengiwe ‘Hle’ Ntombela is making major moves in the international music scene. The star dazzles as the first South African artist to sign an exclusive record deal with the world’s leading Christian music company, Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group.

The Motown Gospel roster includes Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tye Tribbett, Smokie Norful, Brian Courtney Wilson, Gene Moore, Ricky Dillard and Kelly Price. Hle says she is overjoyed to be part of this universal brand and cannot wait to share her music with the global community. “Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG is a true giant of the industry, known for cultivating some of the world’s greatest artists,” she adds.

“I’m honoured really. When such a prestigious label recognises your craft and wants to partner with you, it’s humbling. I’m excited to become one of them as my music is taken across the globe.” And although she grew up singing in church, it was never part of her plans to be a musician. “I'm very musical. Naturally, even before I went to school. I’ve never wanted to be an artist funny enough. It wasn’t part of my dreams.

“I only got into it because God asked me to. He told me what he wanted to do and that He needs my heart for it. I was more than happy to abandon anything for Him. So it was really about my passion for music that brought me into this path … it’s a calling.” Hlengiwe ‘Hle’ Ntombela. Picture: Supplied The KwaZulu-Natal born star launched her singing career as a backing vocalist for Ntokozo Mbambo before joining the critically acclaimed Joyous Celebrations gospel choir. She later left the group and released her debut album Your Kingdom on Earth in 2019.

The project peaked and secured the number one position on Apple Music’s Gospel Albums chart in seven countries and landed key positioning in the US and Canada across various streaming platforms. “As a powerful multimedia presence, Hle seamlessly combines creativity and beauty with personal ministry,” comments Monica Coates and EJ Gaines, co-executive directors of Motown Gospel. “Hle elegantly transcends culture. We are delighted to partner with her in her vision to reach a global audience.”

Hle is currently at work on new music. Her debut offering with Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG is expected to come later this year. “I’ve been working hard to make sure that the first release in this partnership is worth it,” beams the star. In addition to the new deal, Hle’s gospel show VIP Invite has been renewed for the second season.