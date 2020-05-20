Hot 91.9FM announces online buying platform 'Lock ‘n Load'

Hot 91.9FM announced the launch of their new online buying platform "Lock ‘n Load". "Lock ‘n Load" is a package that has been tailor made for the exclusive benefit of small businesses that have reopened or are reopening as the lockdown eases and need their brand to be top of mind now. This is a real time buying platform that puts the buying power of radio in the hands of small business owners at a price point within their reach.

After following a simple process, the advert will be on radio within two hours, immediately giving small businesses the exposure they need. The Process is Simple:

Go to www.hot919.co.za and click on the Lock ‘n Load Hot Deal

Select the timeslot and the number of spots you would like to purchase across the day or week, add to your cart and check out.

Complete the simple buying detail form and tell us about your business.

Within 20 minutes of your payment being processed, you will be contacted by a Hot 91.9FM representative to assist you with your script and within two hours your 20 second read will be ready to go live on-air.