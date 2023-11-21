House music DJ duo Malumz on Decks to deliver totally different sound on upcoming EP ‘uZuri’

Fresh off their official signing with Warner Music Africa the dynamic House music DJ duo Malumz on Decks are preparing for the launch of their highly anticipated EP, ‘Uzuri’. Comprising the incredible talents of Oscar Nyathi and Mandla Mtshali, Malumz on Decks has become a force to be reckoned with on the South African music scene.

Ahead of their anticipated ‘uZuri’ project release, Malumz on Decks has released a single titled ‘Siyobonana’ which translates to 'we'll see each other again,' is a heartfelt tribute to the challenges and losses we faced in 2023. “’Siyobonana’ was influenced by the loss of our mentor and a very close brother to the team in 2023. The song is simply dedicated to them and everyone else who may have lost their loved ones,” the said. Their much-anticipated fourth release ‘Uzuri’ promises to be a musical triumph, showcasing their signature style, and will also feature collaborations with emerging House music talents, including the sensational Murumba Pitch.

"'Uzuri' is 100% three-step, meaning it's a totally different sound compared to our previous projects. Three step is a new sound that blends house music with piano elements and is bound to take SA by storm in the years to come."

Hailing from Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, Nyathi and Mtshali are not only renowned DJs and producers but also entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and social development activists. Malumz on Decks' journey has been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in their South African Music Award (SAMA) win at the 26th ceremony, a prestigious accolade in the music industry, which they credit as among their highlights in the industry. Their musical expertise has also earned them a coveted spot as resident DJs on METRO FM, one of South Africa's premier commercial radio stations.

Malumz on Decks use their platform to create awareness around social issues; their song ‘MaAfrika’ released in 2017 tackles issues around GBV and they aim to involve themselves in campaigns creating awareness throughout the year. “On our socials we also share the work we do whether activism or charity related,” they shared. In October, Malumz on Decks joined Warner Music Africa, offering the duo the next steps in their careers being a part of a family that will help them achieve more than what they have been able to do as independent artists.

Throughout the peak season, fans might be lucky to catch the duo performing live at a location close to them and they can be sure that they will implement safe driving practises as they make their way from one event to another.