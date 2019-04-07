Musa Sukwene. Picture: Supplied

"Idols SA" winner Musa Sukwene is spreading the gospel this Easter. Universal Music is putting together a tour, titled "U Worship" with some of Mzansi finest gospel artists Dr Tumi, Khaya Mthethwa, Sipho Makhabane, Deborah Fraser, Winnie Mashaba, Nqubeko & Ntokozo, Kelly Khumalo and Musa.

Chatting to Musa about the tour, the "Mthande" hitmaker said he is thrilled to be part of the initiative. He said it's an opportunity to interact with the supporters on an intimate level.

"It's mostly about conversations, being able to connect with the people that buy our music, and allowing the people to know you as well and being in that space where you receive the love and give it out.

On what inspired the decision to release a gospel song, "Bophelo": "I thought it was time to give thanks to God for everything that he has done in my life. I got Dr Tumi to help me out with the song. I then called on Ntate Tshepo Tsholo to be part of this beautiful song. He came through to the studio and he actually loves the song, and we made magic.”

He continued: "The song has many surprising elements, no one thought I could sing gospel, and here I am singing a gospel song in Sesotho, that is beautiful. I want to make sure that my first ever live performance is with Ntate Tshepo Tshola and I cannot wait for my supporters to hear the melody.”

Should we expect more gospel songs from Musa in future?

"I can't make promises but if I find people I want to do gospel songs with and they are available for me, then.definitely, yes".

The song is available on all digital platforms.

The U Worship Tour will kick off over the Easter weekend.

The dates are as follows:

20/04 Johannesburg – Khaya Mthethwa, Nqubeko & Ntokozo and Kelly Khumalo

20/04 Polokwane – Winnie Mashaba and Sipho Makhabane

20/04 Mpumalanga – Sipho Makhabane, Musa and Deborah Fraser

27/04 Cape Town – Musa and Dr Tumi

27/04 Port Elizabeth – Sipho Makhabane, Deborah Fraser, Winnie Mashaba

27/04 Durban – Khaya Mthethwa and Kelly Khumalo