Inaugural Basadi in Music Awards was an unforgettable night of women supporting women

The first annual Basadi in Music Awards (Bimas) was all about celebrating women and their contribution to the music industry. Attendees rocked up in their ball gowns, sneakers and tiaras and enjoyed a night filled with exhilarating performances and moving acceptance speeches.

The evening was anchored by vivacious duo Anele “Ney the Bae” Zondo and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, who kept the audience engaged and on their toes with just the right amount of sass. Both women brought the heat with their outfits on stage but Zondo wowed everyone with her looks that even included wig changes with each one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Zondo showed that she did not come to play on her first award stage, one could say she took a page out of Bonang Matheba’s handbook.

Ney the Bey had the audience on their feet with a surprise performance of her hit song “Ingwe”. She even performed new music during her set. Anele Zondo performs during the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Basadi Awards The show kicked off with an electrifying performance by Busiswa and KB Motsilanyane, who proved she still has the moves and knows how to get a crowd going. Lamiez Holworthy and Lerato Kganyago were the night’s biggest winners, scooping two awards, respectively.

Holworthy walked away with the DJ of the Year and Music TV Presenter of the Year accolades while Kganyago received the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year and was presented the Mosadi in Business Achievement Award, alongside DJ Zinhle and Dineo Ranaka. An all female band backed all the performing acts of the night and in line with the theme, the production team was also female led. Band members who performed at the Basadi in Music Awards. Picture: Supplied Rapper Fifi Cooper also brought the heat to the stage and killed her performance of her song “Net So”. Cooper came out in a white suit, shades on, and reminded those who have not seen her in action in a while just how much of a superstar she is.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne got her flowers when she was recognised with the Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Mam’ Abigail Kubeka and Mam’ Yvonne Chaka Chaka were presented with the Lifetime Achievement awards in honour of their contribution to genres and the music industry overall. These icons were celebrated for remarkably breaking through ceilings and leaving an impactful legacy.

Mam’ Abigail Kubeka and Mam’ Yvonne Chaka Chaka on stage to collect their award at the Basadi in Music Awards. Picture: Supplied During her acceptance speech, Kubeka remarked about how great it was to be honoured by the awards, calling it the highlight of her prestigious career. She also joked about how when she began her career, it was never about collecting accolades and as they were just “drunk by the music”. Khanyisa Patricia Jaceni walked away with Social Media Influencer of the Year, Bathabile Skhosana won the Gospel Artist of the Year.

Khanyisa Jaceni accepts her award at the Basadi in Music Awards. Picture: Supplied Skhosana told IOL Entertainment that winning an award was a big deal, especially considering what the awards stand for, honouring women. “I feel that tonight was a night for the underdogs because a number of people who were expected to win did not win. You know, when the Bible says the first shall be the last and the last shall be the first. It happened tonight.” CEO and founder of the Basadi in Music Awards, Hloni Modise-Matau. Other notable winners include Boohle, who won Sampra Amapiano Artist of the Year; Phumla Music, who won Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year; Lizwi, who scooped the Sofn’free Dance Artist of the Year; and Papi Cooper, who won Song of the Year.

The Samro Songwriter of the Year was presented to Skye Wanda while Amanda Maliba took home Entertainment Journalist of the Year and Prudence Mathebula won the Radio Producer of the Year gong. Fifi Cooper on stage at the Basadi in Music Awards. Picture: Supplied. Limpopo’s finest Makhadzi walked away with the well deserved gong of Artist of the Year and closed the show with a great performance. Here is the full list of winners:

Sampra Amapiano Artist of the year Boohle Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the year

Phumla Music Sofn’Free Dance artist of the year Lizwi

Gospel Artist of the year Bathabile Skhosana Newcomer of the year

Ntomza Rap/Hiphop Artist of the year Gigi Lamayne

Samro Songwriter of the year Skye Wanda Traditional Artist of the year

Basetsana Ba Setso Pop Artist of the year Holly Rey

AC Wines Jazz Artist of the year Zodwa Mabena Artist of the year

Makhadzi DJ of the year Lamiez Holworthy

Social Media Influencer of the year Khanyisa Patricia Jaceni Entertainment Radio Producer of the year

Prudence Mathebula of “The Midday Link Up” (Metro FM) Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year Lerato Kganyago of “The Midday Link up”

Music TV Show Presenter Lamiez Holworthy of Live Amp Entertainment Journalist of the year

Amanda Maliba of “Sowetan” Song of the year “Banyana ke Bafana” (Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco feat LuuDadeejay & Nobantu Vilakazi)

Stylist of the year Boitumelo Katali Sampra Lifetime Achievement award

Abigail Kubeka Yvonne Chaka Chaka CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award

Dineo Ranaka founder of Luvdr beauty DJ Zinhle founder of Era by DJ Zinhle, Hair Majesty and CEO at Boulevard Rose Lerato Kganyago founder of Flutter By LKG & CEO of OTAREL

Joburg Tourism Company Humanitarian Award Cynthia Dinalane of Tshegofatso Rona welfare and community organisation Sampra Highest Airplay

Shekhinah “Questions” Cappasso Most Streamed Song Nomcebo Zikode – Xola Moya Wami

CEO Trailblazer Award Zanele Mbokazi