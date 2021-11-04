Is AKA a shoo-in for Artist of the Decade at the SA Hip Hop Awards?

On Monday, the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs) announced their list of nominees for this year’s awards show. One of the new categories, Artist of the Decade, immediately drew attention from fans.

They are likely to have drawn inspiration from Billboard, who recently awarded Drake the Artist of the Decade. A few favourites stood out right away: AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Khuli Chana, KO and Kwesta. Other nominees included the likes of Riky Rick, Nasty C, Emtee and Reason.

While the aforementioned favourites can all make a good case for the award, AKA seems like the most viable choice. Since emerging onto the mainstream as a stand-out solo artist in 2010 with the smash hit “I Want It All” ft Khuli Chana and Pro, AKA has put together arguably the most accomplished career in the history of SA hip hop. The 33-year-old rapper followed “I Want It All” with two more successful singles, “Victory Lap” and “All I Know”, before the release of his debut album, “Altar Ego”.

Released in 2011, “Altar Ego” achieved gold certification and won Best Hip Hop Album at the 2011 Metro FM Awards, and earned him the Best Male Artist of the Year at the 2012 South African Music Awards. Since then AKA has gone on to release two multi-platinum selling solo albums, numerous platinum-selling singles and has won a host of awards at the Metros, SAMAs and SAHHAs. Apart from his success on the music front, AKA has established several partnerships with major multinational brands including the WWE, Reebok and Cruz Vodka.

His long-running deal with Cruz, which has his name and face on its watermelon bottle, is one of the most impressive business feats yet for a local hip hop artist. The vodka company recently launched a new Banana Deluxe flavour in partnership with AKA. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on who should win the award:

I don’t have to be a fan to tell you @akaworldwide has been the most consistent here. Since 2010 Mega been giving y’all hits ‘Victory Lap’ was 2010, A decade of countless classics. GIVE MEGA HIS FLOWERS!!!!!!!! https://t.co/wpwzLRX9JE — Wandile Sphelele (@Spheleleworldw1) November 2, 2021 @sahiphop247 added their two cents: “The artist of the decade award should go to either AKA or KO. “Dudes stood the test of time. “Serving the game heat for more than 10 years.

“Cassper Nyovest came up and changed the game also but KO and AKA musically … they champions" The artist of the decade award should go to either AKA or K.O . Dudes stood the test of time . Serving the game heat for more than 10 years . Cassper Nyovest came up and changed the game also but K.O and AKA musically … they champions — SA HIP HOP 247 🌍 (@sahiphop247) November 3, 2021 “For A-Reece and Nasty C to be nominated for artist of the decade rn is actually so impressive omds,” said @R0DRIIGUESS. For A-Reece and Nasty C to be nominated for artist of the decade rn is actually so impressive omds — 𝐑𝐨𝐝 (@R0DRIIGUESS) November 2, 2021 Of course, Nota had to weigh in: “Fake female representation aside, how are you artist of the decade without having a decade long career?