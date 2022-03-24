Jaziel Brothers are raring to go

R&B duo Luthando and Ntobeko Ngcizela, known professionally as the Jaziel Brothers, have been gradually finding their feet again as recording artists have over the past few years sustained a period away from the public eye. Their journey has been eventful and they describe it as "bitter-sweet", filled with highs and lows that have made them wiser and stronger.

Their latest single, “Crazy”, paints a picture of love and sees them exploring and incorporating a new approach into their musical process. “One thing we are really grateful and never take for granted is the continuous support,” said Luthando. “Our fans are loving the new single and they appreciate the new sounds that we have incorporated. They appreciate that we still incorporate different languages and sounds.” The single was inspired by the duo having to dig deep within themselves when they couldn’t perform or do anything during lockdown.

“We discovered and realised another side of ourselves during that hard time," said Luthando. “’Crazy’ is a bold exclamation of the feelings that one has and is wanting to express without any fear. Even in our musical approach we have fused soft rock elements into Afropop, which is not a norm, but we have taken that crazy risk." Songwriting can be challenging for two artists working together throughout the process. Luthando said that they have a way of working together that has been working for them for years.

“We don’t have a particular formula per se, but we do play different roles which aren’t definite but they have been working for us. "Ntobeko will compose and programme the music, then share with me what he has, and then I’ll come up with the melodies and lyrics then, based on whatever sound we want to achieve at the time." Luthando explained how they incorporate their personal experiences as inspiration behind the lyrics while also incorporating general themes that are relatable.

"We are all human after all and we do share similar experiences in life. Sometimes the experiences are ours and sometimes through our interactions with friends, family, colleagues and fans. We gather what we think would make sense to them or whatever experiences they might have had and we draw from that. "At one point or another we all experience love, joy, heartbreak and are always hopeful for the best in life. We believe our purpose is to communicate messages of love, hope, joy and peace and to start conversations that aren’t sometimes the easiest to have." The Jaziel Brothers are putting the final touches to their upcoming album, which will be out in April. They're excited to share their music and introduce various sounds and genres through the collaborations on the album.

The album features the likes of Dr Tumi, Samthing Soweto, Bongani Nchang from Malaika, Cassper Nyovest, Sphe & Naves, Maglera Doe Boy, Nathi, Bo and Malizole. The album will also see them introduce new talent like Phiri and Tommy Swank. "It is a versatile album which showcases our different approach to other genres without losing the essence of our signature sound," said Luthando.