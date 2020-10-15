'John Vuli Gate Challenge' has Mzansi fired up for Dezemba

If there’s one thing South Africans know to do well, it is dance. And we prove our worth over and over again with our various dance challenges. From the “Sister Bethina” dance challenge to the internationally recognised “Jerusalema” - we’re always on the lookout for the next best dance move. And it looks like Mzansi has found it in the #JohnVuliGateChallenge. Trending on Twitter, the challenge is causing quite a stir and is already putting everyone in the holiday mode. The amapiano song, “John Vuli Gate” by Mapara A Jazz Ft. Ntosh Gaz & Colano, is having Mzansi do their best rendition of the challenge with participants shaking their hips and bums.

While the original video with the new dance move was posted by TikTok user @simpearl2.

We never run out of dance moves e South Ah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLZnDYuf3e — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮 (@MikeyMashila) October 13, 2020

One particular online dance video of a few women dancing to the song while holding two bottles of Russian Bear vodka outside a fuel station fired up this challenge - with Twitter users saying that the amapiano song may as well be the “song of the summer”.

Here are some of the best videos thus far:

Kabza called me yesterday telling me about #JohnVuliGate 🙆🏾‍♂️ SBWL madumane n foca remix 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ake sale mo pic.twitter.com/1EzBvjdErG — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) October 13, 2020

@Rap_City_SA enjoyed this video and captioned it: “Let’s give that man Bells”.

@phophimukundi said: “This is the best one so far #johnvuligatechallenge“.

This is the best one so far #johnvuligatechallenge pic.twitter.com/GM8BMcoDcQ — KeepItDope (@phophimukundi) October 15, 2020

@Unkel_Donz said: “My GOAT! Big StockoFireRolling on the floor laughing #johnvuligatechallenge“.

While @NapeMojapelo said: “This song is sending Sister Bettina to the grave. It's time to rest now... Tshepo kgale a tsamaya ka lerete. Ixesha lika John manje.. John vuli gate.. #johnvuligatechallenge“”.

This song is sending Sister Bettina to the grave. It's time to rest now... Tshepo kgale a tsamaya ka lerete. Ixesha lika John manje.. John vuli gate.. #johnvuligatechallenge pic.twitter.com/qkCCmsXMrV — Nape 🇿🇦 (@NapeMojapelo) October 15, 2020

And @SilentMunyai said: “These guys started this dance and now men must not participate in the #johnvuligatechallenge ? Anyway these gents killed it more than you all will ever do“.